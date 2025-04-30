Coda unveils ESG roadmap to drive data privacy, ethics, and sustainability

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – Coda , a leader in digital content monetization, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing its commitment to sustainable growth, responsible operations, and creating long-term value for its stakeholders. The report details its ESG commitments and progress to-date across three business-critical areas that align with the broader fintech and payments industry’s focus. They are Data Privacy and Security, Ethics and Compliance, and Social and Labor Practices.

“We’re proud to release Coda’s first ESG report, a key step in our journey as a trusted global digital commerce partner,” said Shane Happach, CEO of Coda. “From reducing carbon emissions to enhancing data security, we are taking concrete steps to build a responsible and resilient business. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue working with stakeholders to drive meaningful impact.”

Key Highlights:

Carbon Reduction : A 30% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 (from a 2023 baseline) and net-zero emissions by 2040 through energy-efficient office spaces and partnerships with cloud providers using carbon-free energy.

: A 30% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 (from a 2023 baseline) and net-zero emissions by 2040 through energy-efficient office spaces and partnerships with cloud providers using carbon-free energy. Employee Well-being & Engagement : Achieve an engagement score of >80% by 2026.

: Achieve an engagement score of >80% by 2026. Governance & Transparency : Publish an annual ESG report with a gradually expanding scope of disclosures, and consider aligning with a recognized reporting framework by 2026.

: Publish an annual ESG report with a gradually expanding scope of disclosures, and consider aligning with a recognized reporting framework by 2026. Data Security & Transparency: Achieve ISO 27001 certification by 2026 and maintain zero major data breaches. Formalize a quarterly security dashboard and externally publish a summary of our security efforts by 2025. Finally, to gradually work towards SOC 2 compliance for key systems by 2027.

Key Next Steps:

Internal Alignment : To support these targets, Coda will establish an internal ESG Steering Committee in 2025 to drive cross-functional execution of ESG initiatives and monitor progress on targets.

: To support these targets, Coda will establish an internal ESG Steering Committee in 2025 to drive cross-functional execution of ESG initiatives and monitor progress on targets. Data Enhancement : Strengthen ESG data collection systems by implementing tools that enable more detailed and accurate tracking, such as enhanced measurement of carbon emissions at a granular level.

: Strengthen ESG data collection systems by implementing tools that enable more detailed and accurate tracking, such as enhanced measurement of carbon emissions at a granular level. Policy Updates : Develop or update policies to support target achievement. For example, a Green Procurement Policy to favor low-carbon suppliers.

: Develop or update policies to support target achievement. For example, a Green Procurement Policy to favor low-carbon suppliers. Benchmarking : Continue to benchmark against industry peers and standards to inform our strategy.

: Continue to benchmark against industry peers and standards to inform our strategy. Stakeholder Engagement: Increase engagement with both internal and external stakeholders on ESG. Internally, communicate the ESG roadmap to all employees so they understand our collective goals and their role in achieving them. Externally, gather feedback from investors, partners, and even customers on what ESG information they care about most, to ensure our reporting remains relevant.

Coda will regularly update our ESG priorities and targets to adapt to changing regulations, stakeholder needs, and new opportunities like emerging technologies. Our goal is a flexible ESG program that can respond to evolving challenges.

You can access the full report here.

About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of experience in delivering commerce solutions and strategies that drive revenue growth. Trusted by more than 300 publishers—including industry titans like Activision, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Moonton and Riot Games—Coda grows revenue and deepens customer engagement for our partners by connecting them to 200M+ paying customers worldwide. Coda’s commerce, payment and distribution solutions include Custom Commerce, a fully customizable web store, Codapay , which provides direct API payments integration on publishers’ websites, Codashop, the go-to online marketplace for millions of gamers worldwide to purchase in-game content and Distribution, where we extend the reach of Codashop content across our network of trusted commerce partners. Headquartered in Singapore with 400+ Codans globally, Coda has most recently been recognized as an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by the Financial Times, one of Granite Asia’s NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader in Fortune’s Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed in The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024).