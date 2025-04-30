Flash Coffee secures $3m in new funding to accelerate growth & expand new store concept across Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Flash Coffee , the Indonesia-based coffee chain, today announced an additional $3 million in funding to fuel its expansion across the country. The round was led by TA Ventures, a global early-stage venture capital firm, and supported by long-term existing investor White Star Capital.

Flash Coffee has secured this new round of investment to accelerate its national expansion, following a year of strong performance & profitability. This funding is a direct vote of confidence in the business, driven by a clear demonstration of healthy unit economics and an impressive average store-level EBITDA of 22%, while our new stores are even stronger at 36% EBITDA, which is well above industry benchmarks.

The capital will be used to fuel Flash Coffee’s growth trajectory, supporting its goal of surpassing 70 stores across Indonesia in 2025 & launching in two new cities. With revenues per store having doubled in the past year, all stores are now operating profitably, Flash Coffee is well-positioned to scale while continuing to deliver standout, design-forward lifestyle experiences.

“The past year has been about discipline. We’ve focused on getting the fundamentals right; profitable stores, stronger teams, better menus, and spaces that reflect the modern Indonesia. We didn’t chase growth; we earned it,” said Jakob Angele, Executive Chairman of Flash Coffee. “This latest investment will help us scale what works: beautifully designed stores, high-performing teams, and a product that speaks to today’s Indonesian consumer.”

Flash Coffee’s bold new store design, featuring natural textures, regional materials, and lush greenery, sets a new standard for Indonesia, encouraging customers to stay longer and connect more deeply with the brand. With the introduction of our refreshed logo and the ‘Kebanggaan Indonesia’ (‘Proudly Indonesian’) watermark, Flash Coffee is going back to its Indonesian roots by blending local craft, culture & community into every detail.

Designed entirely in-house, this identity isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s a strategic driver of profitability and loyalty, reinforcing Flash Coffee’s deep connection to both customer and country as they expand deeper into existing cities and new locations across Indonesia.

“We spent significant time analysing the opportunities of this category in Southeast Asia, as a result we’re excited to join Flash Coffee’s journey,” said Richard Armstrong, Venture Partner & SEA Lead, TA Ventures. “Today’s Indonesian consumer is cross-generational, seeking experiences that are meaningful and personal. Flash Coffee has perfectly adapted, responding to this shifting consumer behaviour.”

For photos of Flash Coffee’s redesigned stores, click here .



About Flash Coffee

Flash Coffee is redefining coffee culture for Indonesia’s young-minded generation, those who value craft, connection, and a strong sense of place.

Focused on sit-and-stay environments, Flash Coffee delivers handcrafted barista-quality coffee at scale within spaces that are thoughtfully designed to reflect Indonesian identity: modern, warm, and proudly local. Every store is designed to wrap around the consumer, inviting lingering, conversational and communal, bringing together the best of local flavor and global quality in a way that resonates deeply with today’s customers.

About TA Ventures

TA Ventures is a global early-stage venture capital firm backing visionary founders across the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and MENA. Since 2010, TA Ventures has backed 250+ startups, including SumUp, DeepL, Impress, and other breakout category leaders.