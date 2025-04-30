HYDROM ADVANCES OMAN’S GREEN HYDROGEN STRATEGY WITH LAUNCH OF THIRD AUCTION ROUND FOR LANDS IN DUQM

MUSCAT, Oman, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Sultanate of Oman has launched its third green hydrogen auction round, marking a new chapter in its strategy to become a leading global hub for green hydrogen production and export. Designed and orchestrated by Hydrom, the third auction offers innovative and flexible opportunities for qualified developers to invest in Oman’s fast-growing hydrogen ecosystem and participate in building a competitive and scalable global green hydrogen economy.



OMAN ADVANCES GREEN HYDROGEN STRATEGY WITH LAUNCH OF THIRD AUCTION ROUND FOR LANDS IN DUQM

Building on the success of previous auction rounds, the third round incorporates lessons learned to optimize bidder participation and enhance competitiveness. A land block of up to 300 square kilometers has been offered in Duqm, inviting proposals for projects covering a minimum of 100 square kilometers. Bidders will have flexibility in defining their project footprint within the block, enabling tailored configurations that align with individual development strategies and market requirements. Bidders will benefit from an extended preparation period of nine months from the launch of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) to the bid submission deadline, providing ample time for comprehensive project planning. In addition to producing green hydrogen and its derivatives, developers may also explore the sale of surplus renewable electricity to the national grid, subject to regulatory approvals, maximizing project value and integration into Oman’s wider energy transition framework.

Developers participating in the third round will benefit from Oman’s strong competitive advantages, including access to common-use infrastructure, a stable regulatory framework, and strategic proximity to key demand centers in Europe and Asia. Oman’s comprehensive energy transition efforts also include the development of a dedicated 2,000-kilometer hydrogen pipeline as well as the establishment of the world’s first liquid hydrogen export corridor linking Oman to the Netherlands and Germany and onwards to Europe.

Oman’s has awarded eight large-scale green hydrogen projects in Duqm and Dhofar through two previous rounds, securing over USD 49 billion in investment commitments targeting a combined production capacity of over 1 million tons per annum of green hydrogen by 2030. These projects, powered by more than 30 GW of renewable energy, position Oman among the most advanced and investment-ready hydrogen ecosystems globally.