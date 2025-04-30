JustMarkets Launches Improved IB Program Focused on Transparency and Unlimited Growth

JustMarkets Launches Improved IB Program

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – Global broker JustMarkets announces the official launch of its updated Introducing Broker (IB) program , which is designed to provide partners with higher returns, transparent terms, and unlimited growth potential, adapted to the current macroeconomic environment.

JustMarkets continues to focus on partner success by introducing an updated IB program adapted to the demands of current market conditions. The expanded program eliminates outdated conditions such as the Minimum Trading Point (MTP) requirement. It also introduces a flexible percentage commission structure, offering partners up to 40% of the spread on all trading instruments, including gold, oil, forex, and digital assets.

“JustMarkets believes that traders and partners should be at the center of all the innovations and services we introduce. The improved IB program is a powerful tool for partners to take advantage of new opportunities, grow their businesses, and thrive in highly volatile financial markets. The goal is to provide the industry’s most transparent and rewarding partnership environment.” — Yasser Mansour, Senior Key Account Manager, JustMarkets.

Key features of the Improved IB program

Highest commissions in the market: Partners can earn up to 40% of the spread on Standard and Standard Cent accounts and up to 25% on Pro accounts. JustMarkets provides full profit on every trade without fixed lot payouts that exclude certain trades.

Partners can earn up to 40% of the spread on Standard and Standard Cent accounts and up to 25% on Pro accounts. JustMarkets provides full profit on every trade without fixed lot payouts that exclude certain trades. No MTP requirements: JustMarkets count towards commissions of all trades, including scalping and short-term strategies. Partners no longer face filtered payouts or partial volumes.

JustMarkets count towards commissions of all trades, including scalping and short-term strategies. Partners no longer face filtered payouts or partial volumes. Increased Revenue During Volatility: Higher spreads during volatile market conditions directly translate into higher partners rewards, as the percentage model dynamically adjusts to market movements.

Higher spreads during volatile market conditions directly translate into higher partners rewards, as the percentage model dynamically adjusts to market movements. Faster Growth and Loyalty Rewards: Without MTP rules, partners can increase loyalty levels faster, benefiting from a more generous reward structure.

Without MTP rules, partners can increase loyalty levels faster, benefiting from a more generous reward structure. JustMarkets secures current partner level for two months after launch, ensuring a smooth transition.

Full Transparency: JustMarkets provides partners with real-time access to view client spreads directly in the trading terminal. This provides full insight into how commissions are calculated, building trust and control over earnings.

All strategies supported – scalping, intraday, or long-term trading, are rewarded. Unlike flat lot commission programs where some trades go unpaid, JustMarkets partners earn more by capturing 100% of client trading volume.

The move from flat lot commission to a percentage-based system reflects JustMarkets commitment to adapting to market trends and offering its partners a fair, scalable, and profitable environment. JustMarkets transparent percentage model pays for every trade, ensuring that partners get the most out of their clients trading activity.

New Opportunities in New Financial Markets Era



This essential update comes from JustMarkets mission to create a convenient and transparent trading environment that allows traders and partners to reach their full potential regardless of the unpredictable macroeconomic situation. Through extensive market analysis, the company has aligned its partner offering with current industry trends and partner expectations.

“This is about real, consistent, and fair rewards for our valued partners. We offer our partners a program that truly reflects the value and transparency they bring. Every deal matters, every client matters, and every partner matters for JustMarkets.”

– JustMarkets Representative

Visit Partner Area to learn detailed commission structures, prepare for the next chapter of partnership with JustMarkets, and take it to the next level. JustMarkets 24/7 support team is ready to help with any questions and ensure a smooth transition into this new era of partnership.

Hashtag: #JustMarkets

https://jm.gold/ibnewasiapr

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 60 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.