Lao Runner Lodkeo Inthakoumman Wins Double Gold at Singapore Open 2025

Lodkeo Inthakoumman, a leading long-distance runner from Laos, captured two gold medals at the 85th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships, held from 24–25 April 2025.

The 30-year-old dominated the women’s long-distance events, clocking 18:17 minutes in the 5,000-meter race and 38:58 minutes in the 10,000-meter event—both marking her season-best times.

“These wins mean so much to me and hopefully inspire young athletes in Laos to pursue their dreams,” Lodkeo told The Laotian Times.

The Singapore Open, organized annually by Singapore Athletics (SA), brings together top local and international athletes across various track and field disciplines, serving as both a platform for emerging talent and a qualifier for major international competitions.

This latest triumph marks Lodkeo’s second double-gold at the Singapore Open, having previously won both distance events in 2023. She was joined this year by three fellow Lao athletes—Sorsy Phomphakdi, Lamphone Xayyathee, and Jenjila Khounlivong—who also competed at the event.

From Rural Beginnings to National Stardom

Lodkeo’s athletic journey began in the southern Lao province of Champasack. At just 15 years old, she began training in track and field, and by 2010, she was already making a name for herself, representing Xanasomboun district and earning bronze and silver medals in the 1,500-meter race at a provincial-level competition.

Her talent earned her a scholarship to study Ecotourism at the National University of Laos (NUoL), paving the way for academic and athletic success. In 2018, she secured a full scholarship for a Master’s degree in Business Administration at Bangkok Thonburi University in Thailand. She continued her studies with a PhD in Business Administration at the same university in 2021, supported by a 50 percent scholarship.

Throughout her career, Lodkeo has represented Laos with distinction, competing in six Southeast Asian (SEA) Games since 2013—held in Myanmar, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia. She currently holds several national records and is recognized as the face of long-distance running in the country.

Aiming Higher Despite Challenges

Despite her regional success, Lodkeo aspires to compete in the world’s biggest marathon events.

“It would be great if one day I could participate in those Six World Marathon Majors. Even just one or two would be amazing,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that the high cost of participating internationally remains a major obstacle. “For someone like me, it’s too expensive to join those world-class events. It would be wonderful if I could get sponsorship,” she added.

Later this year, Lodkeo will once again represent Laos, this time at the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand on 7-19 December, where she is set to compete in the full marathon. This will be her fourth marathon appearance, following her victory at the Luang Prabang Viettel Marathon and the Hanoi and Phnom Penh Viettel Marathons.