SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appier, a global AI-native AdTech and MarTech company, announced its successful collaboration with L’Oréal on the AI-powered transformation of SkinCeuticals’ e-commerce platform, showcasing a full-funnel, data-driven strategy that delivered measurable results and set a new benchmark for AI in the beauty e-commerce sector.



L’Oréal Leverages Appier AI to Scale SkinCeuticals’ eShop

Powered by Appier’s Ad Cloud and Personalization Cloud, and in partnership with Omnicom Media Group (OMG), L’Oréal significantly enhanced SkinCeuticals’ marketing performance, achieving a 152% quarter-over-quarter increase in ROAS, a 400% uplift in CVR among hesitant users, and a 48% boost in total on-site revenue.

Appier’s AI solutions enabled L’Oréal to strategically identify and engage high-value customer segments. The Ad Cloud used advanced segmentation, behavioural analysis and time-sensitive offers to strengthen purchase intent and improve ad efficiency. Meanwhile, the Smart Conversion Optimiser within the Personalisation Cloud targeted hesitant users with personalised incentives that lifted coupon performance while protecting profit margins.

These capabilities were further supported by data-informed promotional strategies. L’Oréal scaled back incentives during high-demand periods and increased engagement in quieter seasons to sustain conversion momentum. This strategic modulation of campaign intensity helped strike a balance between growth and profitability.

“Appier helped us accelerate AI transformation in advertising and marketing, boosting revenue while improving operational effectiveness,” said Maggie Hui, SkinCeuticals & Kérastase E-Commerce Manager at L’Oréal. “From behavior-triggered campaigns and time-sensitive offers to advanced segmentation and seamless user experiences, Appier’s technology played a crucial role in turning data insights into action.”

As AI becomes a core part of brand strategy, this success story highlights the power of combining deep customer insights with intelligent automation to unlock sustainable growth through innovation.

