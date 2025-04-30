Otis Elevator Integrates with a Delivery Robot at New Zealand Hotel

A first for Otis in New Zealand, Otis is integrating service robots with its elevators – the Otis Integrated Dispatch™ technology allows the autonomous robot to call an elevator, select destinations, and navigate without human assistance

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Otis New Zealand, in collaboration with robotics provider Pudu, has integrated a service robot with an existing Otis elevator at the Sudima Hotel in Auckland City, a modern hotel located within easy walking distance of Auckland’s bustling shopping, arts, dining and entertainment precincts. Otis New Zealand is part of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company.



At the Sudima Hotel in Auckland, guests receive deliveries to their room from a robot that integrates seamlessly with a hotel elevator using Otis Integrated Dispatch™ technology.

The robot integrates seamlessly with the hotel’s Gen2® elevator using Otis Integrated Dispatch technology, allowing the robot to place calls and enter and exit the elevator autonomously without human intervention. It helps to deliver food and beverages to guest rooms and supports other room services activities.

Otis Integrated Dispatch is an API (Application Programming Interface) solution which enables autonomous service robots to interface with Otis elevators. Otis Integrated Dispatch is intended to work with any brand or model of robot capable of using APIs. The technology is compatible with most Otis commercial elevators manufactured since the 1990s. Hospitals, hotels, commercial businesses and others are turning to service robots to enhance the customer experience, offer safe solutions and improve productivity for their employees – and Otis is making it easier for these robots to move autonomously through their buildings.



Otis Integrated Dispatch integrates autonomous service robots with Otis elevators, enabling them to communicate via the cloud to call elevators, select destinations, and navigate without human assistance

“We’re proud to announce the first example of Otis Integrated Dispatch in New Zealand,” said Rob Watson, General Manager, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. “It’s an exciting milestone that reflects Sudima Hotels’ trust in our smart elevator systems and advanced digital technologies. Otis first installed the lifts at the Sudima Auckland City hotel in 2021 and has collaborated with the hotel over the past four years to deliver innovative vertical transportation solutions that elevate the guest experience. We look forward to bringing this innovative technology to more hotels and commercial buildings across New Zealand.”

To learn more, visit the Otis Integrated Dispatch page.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry’s largest Service portfolio. You’ll find us in the world’s most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.