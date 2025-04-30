State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company is fully committed to supporting the construction of high-standard farmland, providing robust “electric power” for rural revitalization

WUZHONG, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the end of April, In the expansive fields of Wuzhong, the construction of high-standard farmland is proceeding at full speed. This initiative represents a strategic layout critical to ensuring food security and promoting rural revitalization. On this land brimming with promise, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has implemented robust measures and effective strategies to bolster construction efforts and illuminate the path toward rural revitalization.

The introduction of new electricity infrastructure empowers agricultural development by enhancing irrigation efficiency and alleviating farmers’ concerns. With the installation of seven new transformers, the 6,200 mu of farmland in Yangjiawan Village, Dingtanghe Town, Tongxin County no longer faces irrigation challenges. Ma Jun, Deputy Director of Yangjiawan Village, stood on the ridge of the field, gazing at the rows of newly installed transformers with evident joy and gratitude. Historically, inadequate irrigation water supply posed a significant challenge for villagers. Now, through their diligent efforts, the staff of Tongxin Yuhai Power Supply Station have brought renewed hope to this fertile land.

To ensure reliable power support for high-standard farmland construction, the team from Yuhai Power Supply Office conducts thorough field investigations, meticulous planning, and rigorous implementation. Despite challenging conditions, they work tirelessly day and night to guarantee precise installation and stable operation of every transformer. The commissioning of these new transformers not only improves irrigation efficiency but also scientifically ensures optimal crop growth cycles, laying a solid foundation for bountiful harvests.

In Hongshibao District, the progress of high-standard farmland construction is equally remarkable. Staff members from the Hongshibao Urban Power Supply Station traverse the fields, shouldering the responsibility of safeguarding electrical safety in agricultural areas. They conduct regular inspections and maintenance of water pumps and greenhouse electrical equipment, leaving no potential hazards unchecked. Their dedication, marked by tireless effort and commitment, underscores the importance of ensuring that every piece of equipment operates flawlessly, directly impacting farmers’ harvests and the broader goals of rural revitalization.

State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company remains steadfast in its mission to serve rural revitalization, viewing high-standard farmland construction as a cornerstone strategy. The company has established an advanced service mechanism characterized by “early connection and early planning,” actively collaborating with municipal and county-level agricultural and rural departments. By integrating power grid planning with high-standard farmland construction plans and formulating tailored power facility construction schemes on a “one village, one policy” basis, the company ensures synchronized design, construction, and commissioning of power facilities and farmland projects.

Relevant officials emphasized that State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will focus on addressing weak links in power supply within high-standard farmland areas. Through standardized governance measures, they aim to enhance the construction and maintenance of power supply facilities, continuously optimize the layout of power infrastructure, and improve the quality of power supply services, thereby providing dependable power support for the ongoing development of high-standard farmland in the Wuzhong region.