The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Unveils New Beach Workout Destination: A Perfect Blend of Fitness, Wellness, and Sustainability

BALI, Indonesia, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, renowned for its holistic approach to wellness and rejuvenation, proudly introduces its newest innovation for fitness enthusiasts: Westin Beach Workout, a unique, eco-friendly fitness space crafted entirely from natural wood and set against the stunning backdrop of Bali’s pristine coastline.



From 7 AM to 7 PM daily, guests can enjoy a wide range of functional and strength training options using specially crafted wooden fitness equipment. Facilities include:

Wooden Bench Press

Leg Press with Squats

Full Range of Wooden Dumbbells and Weight Plates

Kettlebells of Various Weights

TRX Suspension Training Equipment

Flipping Tire

Hanging Bars and Stick Wall Climbers

Exercise Balls

In addition to independent training, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali also offers High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions, complemented by Ice Bath Recovery Experiences to maximize fitness benefits and aid muscle recovery.

As part of Westin’s signature ‘Move Well’ pillar, the Beach Workout reaffirms the brand’s dedication to empowering guests to maintain their wellness routines while traveling. Sustainability is also at the heart of this new facility, with an ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices, utilizing sustainable materials, minimizing waste, and promoting a “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” philosophy.

“At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, wellness extends beyond just physical fitness—it’s a way of life,” says Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. “Our Beach Workout perfectly embodies our vision: inspiring our guests to move well, live well, and feel their very best amidst Bali’s natural beauty.”

Adding to the allure, the Beach Workout’s sunrise-facing location offers early risers a spectacular morning workout view. On clear days, the majestic Mount Agung paints an unforgettable backdrop—turning each session into a truly transformative experience.

The Beach Workout is supported by Westin’s dedicated Recreation Team, ensuring expert guidance and personalized assistance for every guest. It also complements the Resort’s extensive wellness-focused offerings, including:

WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio

RunWESTIN™ guided by our Running Concierge

Comprehensive Wellness Programs

Award-Winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™ for post-workout relaxation

Gear Lending program including Hypervolt Go 2 and the Hypersphere Mini

Holistic Wellbeing Offerings across the Six Pillars of Westin Wellness: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well

For guests seeking an inspiring, sustainable, and invigorating wellness journey, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali‘s new Beach Workout is the ultimate destination—where fitness meets nature, and wellbeing meets paradise.

Photos in high resolutions are available here:

https://marrstar.box.com/s/d88py0k61prs9fgkiymiozld3egwhfdo

About The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali enjoys a prime beachfront location within an exclusive enclave on the island’s southern shores. With 432 modern rooms, it is a place where guests can be at their best and experience total renewal. Exciting dining venues anticipate global tastes with delicious cuisines and healthy Eat Well menu options. There is a choice of swimming pools, award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™ for relaxation, WestinWORKOUT® to stay in shape and little ones get to play at the Westin Family Kids Club. The adjacent Bali International Convention Centre provides comprehensive meeting resources with space for up to 10,000 delegates. The resort caters to the needs of leisure and business travellers alike with exceptional services and facilities to match.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.