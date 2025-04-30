Theori and Okta Enter Agreement to Enhance Security Posture and Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Theori, a leading offensive security firm specializing in advanced threat simulation, today announced a new agreement with Okta, the leading independent Identity partner. This engagement will leverage Theori’s world-class red-team expertise and innovative automated security platform to bolster Okta’s Secure Identity Commitment (OSIC), the company’s long-term commitment to lead the industry in the fight against Identity attacks.

The agreement establishes Theori as one of Okta’s trusted security service providers, offering specialized red-team assessments, comprehensive security consulting, and deployment of its automated penetration testing solution. This integrated, multi-layered approach ensures continuous security validation at scale, optimizing resources, and reducing security risks proactively.

“In today’s complex digital environment, proactive security requires going beyond conventional approaches,” said Brian Pak, CEO and co-founder of Theori. “Our relationship with Okta represents a shared commitment to anticipating and neutralizing threats before they materialize, continuously enhancing security resilience, and staying one step ahead of adversaries.”

Theori’s engagement reflects Okta’s commitment to security excellence, combining expert manual assessments simulating real-world attack scenarios with Theori’s state-of-the-art AI-powered security testing. By emphasizing sustainable and scalable security solutions, Theori will help enhance Okta’s market-leading identity and access management capabilities across human, non-human and agentic AI identities.

“Okta is committed to being one of the most secure companies in the world through engagement with leading security researchers, services and a culture that always puts security first” said Charlotte Wylie SVP, and Deputy CSO, Okta. “Our work with Theori will help us to further strengthen Okta’s security program by utilizing sophisticated adversarial simulations and continuous security testing against realistic threat scenarios.”

About Theori

Theori is a pioneering cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas, specializing in offensive security research, red teaming, and AI-driven security solutions. Trusted by over 100 global organizations including Google, Microsoft, and Samsung Electronics, Theori’s automated security platform enables continuous vulnerability detection at scale, making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes. With a team of world-class hackers, the company provides unparalleled expertise in identifying and addressing complex security challenges to help organizations strengthen their security posture.