VOC.AI Secures 15 Million Dollars Funding to Fuel Global Growth and Transform AI-Driven Customer Service Solutions

VOC.AI, a North America leader in AI-driven customer service solutions and intelligent insights, announced today the successful completion of a new multi-million-dollar funding round. The investment was led by Shanda Grab Ventures, in partnership with Northern Light Venture Capital and Starting Gate Fund. Unique Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor.

The funding will accelerate the development of VOC.AI’s AI-enabled agents and support its mission to boost workforce efficiency through intelligent, AI-driven customer service solutions. By implementing digital employees to manage repetitive and routine tasks, human teams are empowered to focus on higher-value, creative, and strategic work.

“AI Agent technology is driving a paradigm shift in the global business ecosystem, especially in e-commerce, where intelligent customer experiences have become a core competitive factor,” said Cathy Ge, Deputy CIO of Shanda Grab Ventures. “VOC.AI’s strategic positioning places it at the forefront of this transformation. Its global smart infrastructure and regional capability matrix redefine the value chain of customer experience, introducing an evolutionary technology gene into the fundamental logic of cross-border commerce.”

A New Era of Customer Service AI

VOC.AI is redefining the enterprise software landscape with its pioneering AI Digital Employee, designed to deliver measurable outcomes instead of simply feature-stacking. Unlike traditional SaaS platforms, VOC.AI’s approach provides operational AI-powered agents that take full ownership of task execution and quality assurance. By combining efficient digital operations with seamless omnichannel integration, VOC.AI helps clients reduce recruitment costs without inflating SaaS spend—driving significant gains in both productivity and cost efficiency. This results-driven approach positions VOC.AI at the forefront of a new SaaS paradigm focused on performance, not just platform features and complexity.

The company’s flagship AI-powered customer service solution, Solvea, sets a new standard for intelligent support with its ‘Technology + Scenario + Compliance’ framework. Built on VOC.AI’s unified AI platform—which integrates generative AI, multi-agent architecture, and an e-commerce knowledge graph—Solvea delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions that drive faster resolution times, increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction for leading global e-commerce brands and beyond.

Its AI-powered support agents seamlessly manage complex customer interactions at scale, including company-specific policies and cross-border returns, while providing real-time multilingual support, 24/7 availability, and enterprise-grade compliance with ISO 27001, SOC2 and GDPR standards.

“2025 will be a defining year for AI-powered customer support, as its potential to transform the B2B ecosystem becomes undeniable,“ said Hunter Guo, Founder of VOC.AI. “At VOC.AI, we’re committed to building world-class AI solutions that prioritize customer success and deliver measurable results. Our goal is to provide digital support agents that not only match—but surpass—live agent performance, setting new benchmarks for accuracy, resolution, and customer experience. We’re focused on delivering real business outcomes, not just software features.“



VOC.AI AI-Powered CSR for E-Commerce Brands

Global Reach, Local Impact

VOC.AI’s core team includes alumni from top tech companies like Google, Alibaba, and ByteDance. Its AI models lead the industry in intent recognition, compliance and problem solving, and it has pioneered a pay-per-actual-service-results model, providing AI Agent services to more than 100 top brands.

“As an early investor in VOC.AI, NLVC has witnessed VOC.AI’s continued exploration and outstanding execution in applying AI technology to real-world user scenarios,“ said Figo Zhang, Partner at Northern Light Venture Capital. “VOC.AI has quickly established a competitive advantage in the cross-border brand e-commerce market, earning the trust and praise of numerous clients. Our decision to increase investment this time reflects our continued recognition of the VOC.AI team and confidence in its future growth potential.“



VOC.AI Customer Reviews

Future-Focused Strategy

Looking ahead, VOC.AI will continue to build the next generation of AI capabilities – born in North America, built for the world. With a globally scalable architecture tailored to the customer service needs, VOC.AI is poised to lead the next revolution in AI-driven customer experience.

“2025 is set to be a pivotal moment for AI agents, driven by significant advancements in engineering, ecosystem development, and the rapid iterations of foundational models. These breakthroughs are enabling the deep integration of AI agents across industries, enhancing operational efficiency and driving intelligent transformation,“ said Joe Wei, Founding Partner of Starting Gate Fund. “One notable example is VOC.AI, which leverages its technological presence to penetrate niche scenarios effectively. With its AI R&D hub in Silicon Valley, VOC.AI is expanding localized operations in markets like North America and Japan while supporting the intelligent upgrades of e-commerce enterprises, accelerating AI adoption across industries.“

About VOC.AI

VOC.AI is a global technology company providing artificial intelligence agent solutions for customer service. Its unified AI platform combines generative AI with real-time insights to provide AI Agent services to more than 100 top brands. Headquartered in North America, VOC.AI is redefining workforce productivity and customer experience across the globe, through next-generation AI-powered customer service solutions. Visit solvea.voc.ai for more information.

