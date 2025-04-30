Work+Store Expands Storage Solutions with Premium Wine Storage Service in Kallang Bahru

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – Work+Store, a leading provider of self-storage solutions in Singapore, has officially launched its premium wine storage service in response to rising demand for secure, climate-controlled storage among wine collectors, enthusiasts and merchants. Located at 202 Kallang Bahru, the facility is designed to offer optimal conditions for long-term wine preservation in a convenient central location.

The new service, which commenced in February 2025, expands Work+Store’s storage offerings to meet the lifestyle needs of a growing base of customers seeking purpose-built solutions. Over the past year, the company observed a noticeable increase in customer inquiries regarding wine storage, with more individuals and businesses in Singapore beginning to collect and store wine.

The Kallang Bahru facility offers temperature-controlled walk-in units and private lockers, maintained between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius with stable humidity levels to help preserve wine quality over time. Located on the ground floor near a loading bay, the units allow for easy transportation of wine collections in and out of storage.

Customers have 24-hour access to their units, providing flexibility to retrieve or manage their collections at their convenience. Security features include round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, PIN-code access, and individual padlocks. Insurance coverage is also included for additional peace of mind.

To mark the launch, Work+Store is offering a limited-time promotion of three months plus 35 percent off wine locker rentals for new customers.

The decision to introduce premium wine storage was guided by customer insights and industry observations. As interest in wine grows, more collectors are exploring ways to expand their storage options beyond their homes.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve noticed that more people are bringing their own wine to restaurants and starting personal collections,” shared Danny Wong, CEO of Work+Store at Work+Store. “After speaking with friends and customers, it became clear that while interest in wine is growing, space at home is often limited. Our new premium wine storage gives wine lovers the opportunity to store their collections in a secure, climate-controlled environment with easy access whenever they need.”

Hashtag: #ValetStorage #WineStorageSingapore #StorageSolutionsSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Work+Store

Work+Store, a subsidiary of LHN Group, is a leading provider of affordable and secure storage solutions in Singapore. Catering to both businesses and individuals, the company offers flexible storage options, whether for temporary needs during renovations or long-term inventory storage. Committed to convenience and accessibility, Work+Store continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving storage demands of its customers.

For more information or to reserve a unit, visit https://www.workstore.com.sg or contact Work+Store at +65 8722 8000.