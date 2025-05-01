Earth Month Incentive: BLUETTI Funds Transition Program for Gas Generator Users

BLUETTI Strengthens ESG Commitment with the New Clean Energy Subsidy and Apex 300 for Earth Month

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the spirit of Earth Day, BLUETTI , a leading advocate for clean energy, is launching a new Clean Energy Incentive Program to encourage gas generator users to transition to more sustainable power solutions. This initiative makes clean energy more accessible while reducing both environmental impact and financial burdens on users. Complementing these efforts, the latest versatile BLUETTI Apex 300 offers a long-lasting power solution with a 17-year lifespan, further contributing to a greener future.



BLUETTI Unveils Clean Energy Subsidy and New Apex 300 to Power Green Living

“Rising costs and climate pressure call for smarter energy choices,” said spokesperson James Ray. “BLUETTI believes in gentle, steady progress—this new initiative and innovation are our way of powering greener lives, a stronger nation, and a healthier planet for generations to come.”

Driving Greener Living

Clean energy sounds great, but the price tag often doesn’t. BLUETTI is here to change that—bridging the gap with durable, accessible solutions that make going green easier than ever. One simple start is the AC60 Solar Generator (Pioneer 50) , now available at its historically affordable price of $269 after subsidy—an easy way to test the waters with clean energy, without major upfront commitments. With an IP65 rating, it’s fully water- and dust-resistant, and the 6-year warranty helps save on replacement costs. Featuring a 600W output and 1,200W surge capacity, it’s ideal for various outdoor scenarios.

For higher energy needs, the program also offers options like the 350W Solar Panel and AC200L Solar Generator . With regular solar use, households can offset up to 2 kWh of grid electricity daily, reducing about 600 pounds of CO₂ annually—equivalent to the impact of twelve mature trees.

Powering a Stronger Nation

A greener lifestyle builds a stronger nation. Supporting the national clean energy goals, BLUETTI is committed to helping households with smarter, more sustainable power through IRS Clean Energy Incentives. Under the U.S. Residential Clean Energy Credit, qualified systems like the AC500 Home Battery Backup are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit through 2032—making clean energy more affordable. Beyond essential backup, the AC500 is built for smart energy management. With 5,000W rated power and 240V output, it easily handles 99% heavy-duty appliances. Its real strength lies in long-term savings—cutting electricity costs through peak shaving and time-of-use optimization. It’s a future-forward solution where policy meets practicality, helping families and the planet thrive—together.

Nurturing a Longer-Living Planet

Sustainable living and resilient communities contribute to the vision of a longer-living planet. Yet ongoing challenges like frequent maintenance, noise pollution, and reliance on fuel make traditional generators a less-than-ideal solution for long-term use.

In response, BLUETTI offers more than just a cleaner energy alternative—it stands out for its commitment to sustainability and long-lasting battery performance. The latest Apex 300 Portable Power Station exemplifies this approach. With second-generation EV-grade batteries rated for over 6,000 cycles, it delivers up to 17 years of reliable use—almost double the lifespan of its class. Not only relieves users from the cost and hassle of frequent replacements but also helps reduce environmental waste over time.

With an ultra-low 20W AC idle drain, the Apex 300 ranks among the most efficient portable power stations , minimizing energy waste and extending refrigerator runtime by up to 24 hours compared to its class. The full Apex 300 ecosystem supports up to 30,720W of solar input, helping users cut costs while shrinking their carbon footprint. For a simpler setup, pairing with one Solar X 4K Charge Controller still delivers a massive 6,400W solar input—a two-year savings sprint.

Make Every Day Earth Day

BLUETTI’s commitment to ESG principles comes to life through its new Clean Energy Incentive Program . Gas generator owners around the world can join by simply submitting basic information about their current devices and selecting a solar generator to receive a subsidized price, with no extra steps needed.

In addition, early access to the all-new Apex 300 is available through May 19th. Make the smart switch—join the movement and power a cleaner tomorrow.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a dedicated advocate for sustainability, integrating ESG principles throughout product design and corporate initiatives. Through impactful projects like LAAF (Light An African Family) , BLUETTI provides affordable, sustainable energy solutions to communities across Africa. By partnering with Leave No Trace, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, BLUETTI supports responsible outdoor recreation through clean energy solutions that minimize environmental footprints. This blend of craftsmanship, reliability, and a focus on real-world needs is what makes BLUETTI trusted in over 110 countries and regions.

