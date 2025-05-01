OKX Premiers ‘Mild Mild West’ Film on Crypto Evolution in Partnership with Tribeca Festival

Unveiled at the iconic Jumeria Zabeel Saray during an exclusive red-carpet event in parallel with TOKEN2049 in Dubai, featuring film stars Vincent Cassel, Chazz Palminteri and Bonnie Chen

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, in partnership with Tribeca Festival, premiered on April 30 its film Mild Mild West, which takes on the next phase of growth of the crypto industry.

Commemorating a major shift in mindset that challenges the oversimplified notion that crypto is the ‘wild west’, the film highlights the transition toward a new frontier, governed by good regulation, safety and security. Mild Mild West was officially shown on the same day that OKX announced its new product, OKX Pay, a first-of-its-kind crypto payment app.

Starring Vincent Cassel, Chazz Palminteri and Bonnie Chen, directed by Marcelo Burgos and produced by Chromista, the film explores how true freedom isn’t built around the absence of structure, but rather about having the necessary tools and expertise to put in place the right framework and processes to allow that freedom to take place the right way.

“The thought process behind Mild Mild West is simple – why advertise when you can instead create deeper stories and moments? This mirrors our approach within OKX, where it is incumbent upon us to continue to lead the innovation and growth of the broader industry,” said Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX. “By using the western genre, we’re able to draw parallels to the transition from an unsustainable climate of limited oversight, to one governed by good regulation and compliance. The film portrays the characters discovering what true freedom is within the digital age, and that it is only realized through understanding and using the right tools, as well as making the right conscious choices about our role in technology.”

The red-carpet premier, which was attended by the region’s business, industry and technology leaders, took place at the iconic Jumeriah Zabeel Saray.

About OKX

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We’re known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe.

Over the past several years, we’ve built one of the world’s most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We’re steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.