Shareholders Agreement to Develop Naqa Salt the Region’s Largest Industrial Salt Production Project

MUSCAT, Oman, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reinforcing its commitment to unlocking the full potential of Oman’s natural resources, Minerals Development Oman (MDO) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dev Salt to launch the Naqa Salt Project in Wilayat Mahout – set to become the largest industrial salt production initiative in the region.



Strategically located in Mahout, Al Wusta Governorate – within MDO’s 51K concession area along the Arabian Sea—the project capitalizes on ideal conditions for solar evaporation. Its proximity to Duqm Port further strengthens its export competitiveness to key global markets, particularly those relying on inputs such as bromine, caustic soda, and soda ash. The project will utilize sustainable, solar-powered evaporation technology to produce high-purity bromine-rich industrial salt.

Eng. Mattar Al Badi, CEO of MDO, added: “Naqa Salt represents a significant step for Oman’s mining sector, establishing the region’s largest facility for high-grade industrial salt production. Leveraging Mahout’s unique natural sabkha formations, the project embodies a forward-thinking, eco-conscious approach to resource development. It reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and long-term economic and environmental impact.

“With a planned investment of OMR 13.4 million, the project aims to produce 2 million tonnes of industrial salt annually. The evaporation ponds will span approximately 109 square kilometers, yielding salt with up to 99% purity—ideal for vital sectors such as chemicals, oil and gas, logistics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The project is targeting diversified international markets including India, Africa, Europe, and Asia.”

Hirendrasingh Jhala, Chairman of Dev Global, commented: “We are honored to partner with MDO on this ambitious and strategically important project. Building on Dev Salt’s expertise in delivering large-scale salt ventures across India and global markets, we are confident in the project’s ability to meet growing demand while supporting industrial resilience and supply chain security in this key sector.”

With global demand for industrial salt expected to exceed 372 million tonnes by 2027, the Naqa Salt Project positions Oman as a future-leading producer in the region. Beyond its industrial contributions, the project offers environmental value—its evaporation ponds will create habitats that attract migratory birds and marine life, laying the groundwork for potential eco-tourism development.

