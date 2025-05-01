Webull to Offer BlackRock Model Portfolios, Expands Advisory Services

Webull enhances its advisory platform by integrating BlackRock’s model portfolio capabilities, expanding investment options to better serve a broad range of investment needs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the expansion of its advisory services through the launch of BlackRock model portfolios. This new offering delivers enhanced investment options, giving US-based investors access to professionally managed, diversified portfolios tailored to a broad range of financial goals and risk profiles through Webull Advisors.

Webull users now have access, through Webull Advisors, to a range of diversified portfolios spanning multiple asset classes, including alternatives and digital assets, tailored to meet varying risk appetites and financial objectives.

This new offering is available directly through the Webull app under the advisory section, giving users a seamless and intuitive way to access personalized investment portfolios. Designed with the needs of today’s investors in mind, the solution caters to individuals who are comfortable with technology, value low-cost investing, and seek convenient, automated portfolio management.

Users begin by selecting an investment strategy aligned with their preferences. After completing a brief risk tolerance questionnaire, they are matched with a risk profile corresponding to a professionally managed model portfolio tailored to their financial objectives. These discretionary accounts are automatically rebalanced and actively overseen by Webull Advisors, an SEC-registered advisor, offering a simplified yet sophisticated approach to long-term investing.

“This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more personalized investment experiences for our clients,” said Sara Schwartz, CEO of Webull Advisors. “By integrating BlackRock’s model portfolio capabilities into our advisory platform, we’re expanding access to high-quality, professionally managed model portfolios that align with a diverse range of financial goals and risk appetites.”

“BlackRock’s expertise in asset allocation, portfolio design capabilities and market insights enhances Webull’s ability to offer sophisticated, next-generation investment solutions,” said Arianne Adams, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives at Webull. “Together, we’re meeting the rising demand for dynamic, risk-aligned portfolios, delivered seamlessly through modern digital experience. This collaboration exemplifies Webull’s forward-thinking commitment to innovation and to helping our clients build lasting financial well-being.”

The collaboration delivers a transformative wealth management experience through a range of professionally managed model portfolios tailored to diverse investment objectives, supported by robust analytics and real-time data. Webull users gain access to enhanced short- and long-term investment opportunities – offering a more seamless, automated, and intelligent approach to managing their money.

“As more and more Americans begin to invest, the launch of BlackRock custom model portfolios on Webull’s platform enables individuals more choice to ultimately deliver against a range of investing goals in a simplified and streamlined manner,” said Amy Jenkins, Head of U.S. Direct Investing at BlackRock. “This new offering also delivers on BlackRock’s mission, to help more people build wealth that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more accessible.”

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull’s online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”) is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the ODD. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Media Contacts:

Webull

Nicholas Koulermos

Webull@5wpr.com

BlackRock

Reem Jazar

Reem.jazar@blackrock.com