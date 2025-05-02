Longbridge Launches Industry’s First Brokerage MCP to Enable AI for Market Analysis and Trading

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into the financial industry, the connection between AI agents and financial services has emerged as a key area of innovation. Longbridge Singapore, a next-generation internet broker, has pioneered the first broker-integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP) in the financial industry—LongPort MCP. This groundbreaking service empowers professional investors to interact with AI using natural language, enabling instant access to market data, assisting in submitting trade orders, managing account assets, and performing other core financial services, thereby facilitating seamless AI adoption for professional investors.

Longbridge Debuts Industry-First Broker-Integrated MCP

With advancements in large language models (LLMs), investors are increasingly exploring the use of AI for accessing financial data, obtaining real-time market insights, and implementing AI-driven trading. Traditionally, this process required substantial programming expertise and a significant time investment to build integrations and ensure accurate semantic understanding, presenting high barriers to entry.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that establishes a standardized interface for transferring contextual information between LLMs and external tools or data sources. Similar to how USB provides a universal connection standard for devices, MCP serves as a unified protocol for AI agents to connect with various tools and datasets.

Developed by the LongPort technology team, LongPort MCP leverages MCP’s capability to efficiently read data, allowing AI to interact directly with securities services. LongPort MCP is now officially available on the Longbridge website and has simultaneously launched on GitHub, the world’s largest open-source developer platform, as well as on the largest MCP service platform.

Out-of-the-Box MCP Service Empowers AI with Investment and Trading Capabilities

LongPort MCP offers three core capabilities designed to meet the majority of investment analysis and trading needs for AI agents today:

Smart Investment Assistant : Through MCP services, AI agents can rapidly access real-time market data, generate market analyses, and facilitate trade execution via API, delivering a highly efficient user experience. Account Management Assistant – Investors can use natural language commands to instruct AI agents to check account balances, profit and loss status, and historical transaction records, and generate asset reports quickly using real-time brokerage services. Real-Time Risk Monitoring – AI agents can dynamically invoke risk assessment services, monitor portfolio risks in real-time, and prompt alerts based on user-defined parameters and mitigation strategies.

In practice, the LongPort technology team has enabled natural language interaction to facilitate AI-assisted trade execution. For example, when a user inputs an instruction such as “Buy 100 shares of Stock A at $250,” the order is processed through the system, with real-time confirmation provided via the AI interface. This natural language interface unlocks a wide range of new trading scenarios.

The LongPort MCP service offers a key advantage by providing an out-of-the-box MCP service that supports natural language access to core brokerage functions, significantly lowering the technical barrier for investors utilizing LongPort OpenAPI. This paves a new, highly efficient pathway for professional investors without a programming background to build AI-assisted market analysis and trading capabilities.

LLMs Text Lowers Programming Barriers and Supports Strategy Development

In tandem with MCP, the LongPort team also launched “LLMs Text”, a complementary application designed to help quantitative investors build trading strategies using natural language prompts.

In line with its commitment to delivering high-quality trading services, LongPort has completely rewritten its OpenAPI documentation in the LLMs Text format. By integrating this format into AI coding tools such as Cursor, developers can enable AI to treat the documentation as a comprehensive API reference, allowing for seamless access to resources and the ability to resources and the ability to generate strategy code from natural language commands.

With LLMs Text, quantitative investors can significantly reduce the time spent on manual coding, allowing them to focus on developing and optimizing trading strategies. Investors interested in building AI agents to assist in market analysis and trading using either MCP or LLMs Text can find comprehensive setup instructions on the LLM section of the LongPort OpenAPI website.

Longbridge remains committed to empowering investors with advanced AI tools, pioneering new applications in financial services, and lowering the barriers to investment and trading. Longbridge continues to push AI-driven finance forward — broadening access to advanced analysis and trading capabilities.

About Longbridge Singapore

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (“Longbridge Singapore”) is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) under Capital Markets Services Licence No. CMS101211. It holds a capital markets services licence for dealing in capital markets products, including securities, units in a collective investment scheme, and exchange-traded derivative contracts, and is also an exempt financial adviser. Longbridge Singapore is dedicated to driving financial technology innovation, enabling individuals to benefit from lower barriers to entry and reduced costs, thereby enhancing the overall global investment experience.

Important Notice

LongPort MCP and LLMs Text are AI tools designed to assist with market analysis and trading execution based on user instructions. They do not constitute investment advice, recommendations, or solicitations. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (“Longbridge Singapore”, Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) provides execution-only services. This content is for general information only and does not consider your investment objectives or financial situation. You should exercise independent judgment and consult a financial adviser if in doubt. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Market conditions may affect the execution or performance of trading strategies. No warranty is given on the accuracy or completeness of this information. Please refer to our website for full terms and conditions. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.