OMRON Introduces the OL-450S – A Complete Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution for Material Handling

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies has released the OL-450S, a low-profile, omni-directional Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) designed to optimize workflows, maximize efficiency, and improve safety. Featuring an integrated lifting plate, advanced navigation, and centralized fleet management, the OL-450S offers a complete solution for automating material transport in automotive, semiconductor and electronics, food and household goods, medical, and other fast-paced industries.

Streamlined and Safe Material Handling

The OL-450S efficiently handles the transport of load carriers with a payload capacity of up to 450kg and a lifting range from 108 to 308mm. Its integrated lifting plate reduces customization investments and time-consuming engineering. This allows businesses to improve operational efficiency without infrastructure changes.

Advanced Navigation and Wireless Charging for Smarter Operations

Equipped with 360° safety coverage and omni-directional drive, the OL-450S navigates complex layouts with ease, avoiding obstacles and ensuring safe operation around personnel. Strategically positioned sensors enhance localization, while its flexible movement—including forward, reverse, and lateral.

With wireless charging, the OL-450S offers flexible deployment, simplified management, and uninterrupted workflows.

Centralized Fleet Management for Maximum Efficiency

As with all OMRON AMRs, the OL-450S is managed by OMRON’s FLOW Core software, a centralized platform capable of managing fleets of up to 100 mobile robots with varying payload capacities. This enterprise-level system ensures seamless integration into existing infrastructure, enabling streamlined operations and optimal fleet performance.

“The OL-450S represents a significant advancement in autonomous material handling,” said Justin King, Vice President, Product Management and Marketing at OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies. “Its low-profile design, combined with its powerful navigation and fleet management capabilities, makes it an ideal solution for businesses looking to automate their material transport processes and improve safety and productivity.”

For more information about the OL-450S, visit our website: robotics.omron.com to connect with our team.

About OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc.

In October 2015, OMRON acquired Adept Technology Inc., a U.S. based leader in robotics, as part of OMRON’s acceleration of its “Complete Automation Solution” strategy for its Industrial Automation Business. In 2019, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies was formed as a merger of OMRON’s safety and robotics businesses to provide comprehensive solutions for automation and safety. The company aims to contribute to realizing a new manufacturing environment where people and robots work safely in harmony.



OMRON Robotics has added the OL-450S to its existing Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) fleet. Meet the OL-450S.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/omron_logo.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/amr_group_shot___ol.jpg