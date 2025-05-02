Siemens Healthineers unveils MAMMOMAT B.brilliant, a revolutionary mammography system in Indonesia

SURABAYA, Indonesia, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Breast cancer remains one of the leading health concerns in Indonesia and ranks as the third deadliest cancer after lung and liver cancer. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, breast cancer accounts for 66,271 new cases (16.2%) out of a total of 408,661 new cancer cases reported in Indonesia and has claimed the lives of more than 22,000 individuals.1



[L-R]: Ms. Vivien Tan, XP Business Manager, Siemens Healthineers ASEAN; Prof. Dr. dr. Lina Choridah, Sp.Rad (K), Chairwoman Indonesian Woman Imaging Society; Hendya Perbangkara, Head of Diagnostic Imaging, Siemens Healthineers Indonesia

The high mortality rate associated with breast cancer in Indonesia remains a significant public health concern, driven by multiple challenges. In addition to the prevalence of late-stage diagnoses, diagnostic accuracy is often compromised by suboptimal image quality. Healthcare institutions require powerful mammography solutions that can effectively phase out these uncertainties and provide patients reassurance through reliable and proven diagnostic capabilities.

At the annual event of Indonesian Women Imaging Society, Siemens Healthineers has unveiled the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant, a groundbreaking mammography system designed to transform breast imaging in Indonesia. Featuring a 50-degree tomosynthesis acquisition completed in under five seconds2, the system delivers exceptional diagnostic accuracy. It is designed to support healthcare providers with enhanced precision, streamlined workflows, and efficient diagnostic processes—offering women greater clarity and confidence in their breast health checks.

“In a country where many breast cancer cases are diagnosed too late, this technology represents a tangible opportunity to shift the paradigm toward early detection. MAMMOMAT B.brilliant was developed with women’s wellbeing in mind. It enables radiologists a clearer view of complex cases and supports more confident clinical decisions—ultimately leading to faster diagnoses and better patient outcomes,” said Alfred Fahringer, President Director of Siemens Healthineers Indonesia.

MAMMOMAT B.brilliant sets a new standard in image quality for both Digital Breast Tomosynthesis and Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM). PlatinumTomo also includes a new state-of-the-art detector next to 50° tomo, flying focal spot and PREMIA. This combination delivers exceptional depth resolution and outstanding in-plane clarity—offering diagnostic precision unmatched in the industry.

Designed with both radiographer ergonomics and patient comfort in mind, the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant features intelligent, efficient, and patient-centric designs. Its state-of-the-art technologies enable radiographers to tailor their workflow and positioning techniques to suit individual patient needs and clinical scenarios. By minimizing physical strain and allowing radiographers to fully concentrate on patient care, the system promotes a more comfortable working environment—while helping to alleviate anxiety for women during the examinations.

“The introduction of MAMMOMAT B.brilliant marks an important advancement in women’s health imaging in Indonesia. Its ability to support early, precise detection is aligned with our society’s mission to empower radiologists and improve breast cancer outcomes through innovation,” said Prof. Dr. dr. Lina Choridah, Sp.Rad (K), Chairwoman of Indonesian Women Imaging Society.

With the introduction of the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant, Siemens Healthineers reaffirms its commitment to advancing healthcare in Indonesia by introducing cutting-edge technology to address clinical demands and improve patient well-being. This innovation marks a significant step forward in supporting the nation’s efforts to enhance breast cancer detection and improve outcomes for women across the country.

Source and disclaimers: 1 WHO, Global Cancer Observatory

2 For average breast size of 50/50 glandular/adipose tissue and 5 cm thickness.

