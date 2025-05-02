United Nations Rights Review Applauds Laos’ Engagement but Flags Deep Concerns

On 29 April, the United Nations Human Rights Council commended Laos for collaborative participation in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), but fundamental rights issues remain unresolved, especially regarding disappearances and expression.

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee on Human Rights, Thongphane Savanphet, outlined the progress Laos has made in promoting human rights, implementing recommendations from previous UPR cycles, and addressing ongoing challenges.

The session was broadcast live and attended by representatives from UN Member States.

During the review, Laos received 271 recommendations from other nations. Many of these echoed earlier suggestions and emphasized the importance of strengthening protections related to freedom of expression, addressing concerns about relocation of indigenous communities.

Countries and civil society groups commended Laos for engaging constructively with the process and encouraged further steps toward improvement.

Organizations such as Human Rights Watch and the Mouvement Lao pour les Droits de l’Homme (MLDH) emphasized the value of continued dialogue and legal reform.

In a statement shared at the pre-session, MLDH expressed hope that Laos would build on previous efforts by providing more information on unresolved cases of enforced disappearance. The organization highlighted the case of Sombath Somphone, a well-known civil society leader missing since 2012.

“We urge the Lao PDR government to communicate on all the cases of enforced disappearance by providing updates on the investigations and detailing the actions taken so far,” MLDH stated in the document.

Additionally, there was encouragement for Laos to consider ratifying the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance as a step forward in its human rights commitments.

On the issue of freedom of expression, participating countries and civil society groups encouraged Laos to ensure that individuals can safely express their views.

“We also urge the government to guarantee the safety of all the human rights defenders and their freedom of opinion and expression,” MLDH further noted.

There was also constructive input from the Underrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), which focused on the situation of indigenous communities, particularly the Hmong.

UNPO recommended that Laos recognize the indigenous status of the Hmong people and enhance legal protections in line with international frameworks, such as the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. They also encouraged increased humanitarian access and support for affected communities.

Member States widely welcomed Laos’ openness to dialogue and its commitment to human rights. Many expressed support for continued cooperation between Laos and international human rights mechanisms.

As the UPR process moves forward, the Lao government is expected to review the recommendations and provide responses in due course.

Observers expressed optimism that ongoing collaboration will help Laos continue on its path of steady progress in human rights and sustainable development.