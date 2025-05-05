137th Canton Fair Casts a Wider Net for Fishing Supplies Manufacturers

GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In an era where niche hobbies are rapidly entering the mainstream, industries once viewed as traditional are undergoing swift and significant transformation. Fishing, long associated with leisurely outings by older generations, has evolved into a vibrant, technology-driven sector. This shift is prompting more manufacturers to expand beyond specialized professional fishing circles and appeal to a broader consumer base. For many, the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has become the gateway to reaching new markets and global buyers.

At the Sports, Travel, and Recreation Products section of the 137th Canton Fair, held on May 1-5, 2025, buyers discovered far more than just conventional gear. The offerings ranged from basic fishing rods across price tiers to advanced electronic floats and specialized equipment designed for emerging categories like deep-sea and ice fishing. The message was clear: modern angling is about precision, innovation, and delivering a refined outdoor experience.

Taizhou Source One International Co., Ltd. exemplifies this evolution. The company showcased a series of ice fishing products, including electric ice augers capable of drilling clean holes in seconds, even in harsh sub-zero environments. This innovation boosts both efficiency and safety, making ice fishing more accessible to enthusiasts of all levels. “Our ice fishing line is already popular in the U.S., Canada, and Russia,” said Stella Wang, Sales Manager at Source One. “Now, we’re looking to enter the Northern European market, and the Canton Fair is a platform for such opportunities.”

Fujian Doofar Outdoor Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of yachts and water sports equipment, is also riding the wave of the fishing boom. Its focus this year is on fishing kayaks, featuring two models at the Fair: a durable hard-shell kayak and an inflatable pedal-powered version. Both offer simplified steering and seating systems, ensuring an effortless user experience. “Fishing should be about enjoyment, not complexity,” said Sales Manager Daniel Shen. “While our primary markets are the U.S. and Australia, the Canton Fair allows us to connect with broader customer bases and high-profile buyers, helping us tap into new regions.”

Guangdong Boatman Electronics Co., Ltd, made its Canton Fair debut this session. The company traditionally focused on the European market and usually participated in specialized fishing trade shows. Looking to expand into Belt and Road Initiative countries, Boatman uses the Fair to reach distributors in emerging regions. Its featured products, a series of bait boats, demonstrated the Fair’s effectiveness in spotlighting niche innovations. On just the first day, the product attracted dozens of buyers and generated sample requests from customers in Germany, Australia, and Mauritius.

As niche products gain traction globally, the Canton Fair has proven itself to be a powerful platform for manufacturers looking to scale beyond traditional boundaries. By connecting brands with a wide spectrum of international buyers, the Fair helps emerging segments, like advanced fishing gear, find new buyers, enter new markets, and navigate the evolving landscape of global consumer demand.