Co-Axis Secures S$1.25 Million in Catalytic Capital to Scale Climate and Health Solutions in Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 May 2025 – Co-Axis, a digital impact marketplace connecting funders with impact opportunities advancing the UN SDGs, has secured S$1.25 million in catalytic capital from the Richardson Family (RF), a UK based family office, and Catalytic Capital for Climate and Health (C3H), a catalytic vehicle by Temasek Trust, to support and scale solutions in climate, health, and their intersection.

RF has committed S$250,000 over two years to co-fund impact opportunities curated by Co-Axis, with the support of C3H. RF will leverage the due diligence conducted by C3H and align with its investment terms and post-investment reporting framework. C3H is also committing S$1 million to co-fund Co-Axis impact opportunities focused on climate, health, and their intersection.

“We see great value in being able to co-invest in curated opportunities where the intent is clear, the due diligence is robust, and the additionality we bring is meaningful,” said a spokesperson for the Richardson Family.

“Catalytic capital plays a vital role in de-risking early-stage opportunities and unlocking additional funding,” said Mr Ryan Tan, Head, C3H. “At C3H, we back bold, scalable solutions in climate, health, and their intersection. By harnessing Co-Axis and a collaborative ecosystem, we can accelerate capital deployment and scale impact where it matters most.”

Bridging the SDG Financing Gap Through Catalytic Capital

The global push to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 faces a significant financing shortfall, with estimates indicating an annual gap of approximately US$4.2 trillion[1]. This deficit is particularly pronounced in developing regions, where public funding for international development has stagnated over the past decade.

Catalytic capital – patient, risk-tolerant, and flexible – has emerged as a key enabler in bridging this gap. Unlike conventional investments, it is designed to unlock additional private capital and absorb higher risk to drive positive social and environmental outcomes. In Asia, momentum is growing: the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility is helping mobilise funds for sustainable infrastructure, while other initiatives such as the Climate Innovation and Development Fund or the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility II (SEACEF II) further signal a regional shift towards more innovative, impact-focused financing.

While still nascent, the catalytic capital ecosystem is gaining traction as more funders recognise its potential to transform how capital is deployed. Co-Axis contributes to this momentum by channelling funding into SDG-aligned opportunities with strong governance, measurable outcomes, and potential for systems-level change.

Unlocking Catalytic Capital for Impact Opportunities Advancing the UN SDGs

Since being launched at the Philanthropy Asia Summit (PAS) in April 2024, Co-Axis now has about 100 impact opportunities from over 40 countries on its platform. It works with a range of partners across the Temasek Trust ecosystem to offer:

A robust pipeline of impact opportunities sourced from the Temasek Trust network, which have undergone thorough screening and adhere to internationally recognised standards.

sourced from the Temasek Trust network, which have undergone thorough screening and adhere to internationally recognised standards. Expert philanthropy advisory services from TT Foundation Advisors (TTFA) to guide giving strategies.

from TT Foundation Advisors (TTFA) to guide giving strategies. Knowledge and capacity-building programmes through partners such as the Centre for Impact Investing & Practices (CIIP) and Tri-Sector Associates (TSA).

Through its efforts, Co-Axis is cultivating a thriving community of impact innovators, funders, and stakeholders working together to accelerate transformative solutions to global challenges.

“By connecting values-driven capital with curated impact opportunities, Co-Axis is creating new pathways across the capital spectrum to accelerate and scale collective impact,” said Ms Joycelyn Ong, Head, Co-Axis. “Momentum is building – we invite impact innovators to join us, and like-minded funders to explore and support the many high-impact solutions available on Co-Axis.”

About Richardson Family

The Richardson family business is a multi-generational, independent, investment and trading business, founded in UK the first half of the 20th Century. To find out more visit www.richardsons.co.uk.

About Catalytic Capital for Climate and Health

Catalytic Capital for Climate and Health (“C3H”) is a catalytic vehicle by Temasek Trust that provides capital to innovative, early-stage companies in Climate, Health, and their intersection. C3H focuses on companies that deliver tangible impact through bold, scalable solutions. Its activities are anchored by Temasek Trust’s impact areas of Planet, People, Peace, and Progress. Follow C3H on LinkedIn for updates.

About Co-Axis

Co-Axis – Collaborative Action to Xcelerate Impact and Sustainability – is a digital impact marketplace that catalyses high-impact solutions at speed and scale by unlocking capital across the spectrum and galvanising action within the global impact community. It curates opportunities ranging from research and early-stage innovations to new business models, connecting them with a diverse network of funders, solution providers, and expert advisors. Beyond transactions, Co-Axis fosters knowledge exchange and capacity-building through forums, a knowledge hub, and workshops – empowering global leaders to seed capital, spark ideas, and scale impact for a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.coaxis.network and follow Co-Axis on LinkedIn for updates.