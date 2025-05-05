FOREX.com lands in Singapore, reflecting a new era in retail and self-directed CFD trading

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) (“StoneX”) today announced the launch of FOREX.com in Singapore, providing retail and self-directed traders access to its award-winning CFD trading platform. FOREX.com is the trading name in Singapore for StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., which is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

FOREX.com was first launched in 2001 in the United States, to educate and support retail FX traders, and has since expanded to serve CFD traders across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The holding company behind FOREX.com was acquired in 2020 by StoneX, a Fortune 100 company, whose 4,600+ employees serve 54,000+ commercial, institutional and payments clients, along with 400,000+ retail accounts, from over 80 offices across six continents.

FOREX.com maintains the StoneX mission of delivering transparent, price competitive, and customer-first solutions. Its comprehensive trading and risk management tools, robust educational resources, and on-the-ground customer service are now available in Singapore.

“This launch marks a strategic milestone in empowering Singapore’s retail traders to access thousands of global CFD markets across top FX pairs, indices, shares, gold, silver and commodities,” remarked Andy Hudson, Head of Retail – Singapore.

Hudson added “FOREX.com supports its users from education through to execution, and empowers retail customers to trade with confidence. That confidence is supported by a full suite of user-first platforms, fast execution, tight spreads and transparent pricing.”

Greg Kallinikos, CEO, APAC, elaborated “Since 2006, StoneX has supported its customers across APAC from our Singapore headquarters. We are proud to expand this servicing further by having FOREX.com launch in Singapore and help us connect even more clients to markets. FOREX.com customers in Singapore stand to benefit from dedicated support operating 24 hours a day, five days a week in facilitating their trading needs.”

About FOREX.com:

Established in the United States back in 2001, FOREX.com is an award-winning trading platform[†]with over 1 million traders worldwide[‡]. FOREX.com is the trading name in Singapore for StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. It operates across the US, UK, Europe and Asia, and provides retail traders with a suite of educational and trading platforms, access to thousands of global CFD markets, and reliable trade execution. In 2020, the holding company of FOREX.com (Gain Capital Inc.) was acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

† ‘Best in Class’ for ‘Mobile Trading App’ and ‘Platforms & Tools’ – ForexBrokers.com Annual Awards 2025.

‡ Based on demo and active live trading accounts globally since 2023.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. connects clients to the global financial markets via a full suite of services including institutional-grade platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution, post-trade settlement, market intelligence and local expertise.

A Fortune-100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 4,600+ employees serve 54,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and 400,000+ retail accounts, from 80+ offices spread across six continents.

As a regulated and publicly traded company, StoneX Group Inc. is subject to stringent corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure requirements. Our commitment to integrity, transparency, and trust is integral to building deeply valued, long-term relationships with our clients.

More information is available at www.stonex.com