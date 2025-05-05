Laos Halts Meat Imports from Thailand Following Fatal Anthrax Case

Laos has suspended the import of beef, pork, horse, and lamb from Thailand in an effort to prevent the spread of anthrax, following the death of a Thai man from the disease.

The man, a 53-year-old man in Mukdahan Province, Thailand, died from anthrax on 30 April after developing rashes and lesions on his hand—symptoms characteristic of anthrax. This marks Thailand’s first fatal case of anthrax in 30 years, since 1994, and has triggered nationwide concern. Authorities have identified 638 people who may have been exposed, prompting the declaration of Don Tan district as a disease control zone.

Anthrax is caused by Bacillus anthracis, a bacterium commonly found in soil. It can cause serious illness when humans come into contact with, consume, or inhale particles from contaminated animals or animal products.

The outbreak has significant implications for Laos, which heavily relies on Thailand for imports, including meat. On 2 May, Laos’ Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry issued a warning and officially halted all meat imports from Thailand to reduce the risk of the disease spreading into the country.

Moreover, authorities have instructed that all vehicles entering from Thailand be sprayed with antibacterial solutions.

In March 2024, an anthrax outbreak occurred in Champasak Province, with three confirmed cases in Soukhoumma District. One patient developed severe symptoms and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the provincial hospital.

A Thai doctor from the Department of Disease Control said to Thai media that the virus can spread in three ways: through touching or dissecting meat from animals infected with anthrax, consuming raw meat, and inhaling bacterial spores—a tough, dormant form that some bacteria create to survive harsh conditions like heat, drying, chemicals, or lack of nutrients—that have remained in the soil for a long time.

Symptoms of anthrax infection can appear anywhere from one day to two months after exposure. Early signs include itching, blisters, and swelling, particularly on the face, arms, and hands.