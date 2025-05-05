The products of Tianneng have received widespread attention

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since entering the Indonesian market in 2023, Tianneng has continued to promote its localization strategy in Southeast Asia. In 2024, the company set up an office in Indonesia to build a local support system from channels, services to brand operations. This appearance in Indonesia is another important landing point for Tianneng to respond to the “Belt and Road” initiative and further strengthen its expansion into the south.

While continuously optimizing lead-acid batteries, Tianneng is also actively promoting the productization and large-scale application of lithium battery technology. The lithium battery solutions specially displayed at this exhibition have multiple advantages such as high energy density, lightweight design, excellent fast charging performance, and high safety, which can effectively meet users’ needs for battery life, charging efficiency and long life.

Tianneng said that in the future, it will accelerate the establishment of a channel network, after-sales system and local operation team in Indonesia, and continue to improve the product matrix based on market feedback, empowering regional partners in the form of “global capabilities + local practices” to jointly promote Indonesia’s green travel and energy transformation.