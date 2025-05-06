Ascletis Announces Oral and Poster Presentations on ASC47, an Adipose-Targeted, Muscle-Preserving Weight Loss Drug Candidate for Obesity at the 32nd European Congress on Obesity

HONG KONG, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672, “Ascletis”) announces oral and poster presentations on preliminary studies of ASC47, an adipose-targeted, muscle-preserving weight loss drug candidate for obesity, will be presented at the 32nd European Congress On Obesity (ECO 2025) in Malaga, Spain.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: ASC47, An Adipose-Targeted, Muscle-Preserving Weight Loss Drug Candidate For Obesity, Demonstrated Significant Weight Loss And Preserved Muscle In DIO Mice

Abstract Category/Topic: Obesity Management and Intervention » Emerging treatments

Abstract Number: 0254

Session: T1 Abstract Session: Novel Drugs. The Seeds for the Future Are Here

Session Date and Time: 11:30-13:00, 13 May 2025 (Malaga Time), 17:30-19:00, 13 May 2025 (Beijing Time)

Presenter: Jinzi Jason Wu

Poster (Guided Poster) Presentation Details

Title: ASC47, a Muscle-Preserving Weight Loss Drug Candidate in Healthy Participants: A First-in-human Single Ascending Dose Study

Abstract Number: 0816

Abstract Category/Topic: Obesity Management and Intervention » Emerging treatments

Session: Track Specific Poster Networking Session

Session Date and Time: 18:00-19:10, 13 May 2025 (Malaga Time), 00:00-01:10, 14 May 2025 (Beijing Time)

Presenter: Jinzi Jason Wu

About ASC47

ASC47 is an adipose-targeted, ultra-long-acting subcutaneously (SQ) injected thyroid hormone receptor beta (THRβ) selective small molecule agonist, discovered and developed in-house at Ascletis. ASC47 possesses unique and differentiated properties to enable adipose targeting, resulting in dose-dependent high drug concentrations in the adipose tissue. Topline data from its Phase Ib single subcutaneous injection studies in Australia in participants with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) (NCT06427590) have been released. The U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ASC47 in combination with semaglutide for the treatment of obesity has been cleared by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About European Congress on Obesity

Established in 1986, European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) is a federation of professional membership associations from 38 European countries. European Congress on Obesity (ECO) is EASO’s annual scientific congress. The ECO brings together colleagues from every area of obesity research, prevention and management.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to GMP manufacturing. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis is focused on metabolic diseases by addressing unmet medical needs from a global perspective. Ascletis has multiple clinical stage drug candidates in its metabolic disease pipeline.

For more information, please visit http://www.ascletis.com.

Contact：

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-231-0505 (U.S.)

Peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR teams

+86-181-0650-9129 (China)

pr@ascletis.com

ir@ascletis.com