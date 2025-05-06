Beatbot Solidifies Position as the Industry’s Fastest-Growing Robotic Pool Cleaning Brand, Accelerates Expansion in US and Europe

RICHMOND, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, announced record-breaking growth in the US and European markets today, reinforcing its dominance in pool cleaning robotics. The milestone comes as the company kicks off its annual Beatbot Day celebrations throughout May, honoring innovation and customer loyalty. With rapid market share gains and plans for further European expansion in 2025–2026, Beatbot continues to redefine smart, efficient pool maintenance.



Beatbot – The Fastest-Growing Brand of Robotic Pool Cleaner on Amazon US & EU

Rapid Leadership in Premium Pool Robotics

In the highly competitive premium robotic pool cleaning segment (products above $1,400), Beatbot has emerged as the #1 brand in less than two years since its launch. Its rapid ascent has disrupted traditional players, dominating Amazon’s Best Seller Top 50 and the Amazon New Releases list, with the AquaSense 2 topping the latter. Despite a price point significantly above competitors’, Beatbot’s advanced technology, luxurious aesthetics, and superior performance have driven unmatched demand.

Record Market Growth in the US and Europe

Beatbot is now the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, with remarkable traction in key markets:

US Market: Beatbot captured a 90 % share in the premium segment (priced above $1,400 ) and achieved a 268 % year-over-year growth in market share on Amazon US (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2025).

Beatbot captured a share in the premium segment (priced above ) and achieved a year-over-year growth in market share on Amazon US (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2025). EU Sales Growth: From February to March 2025 , the brand experienced 535.63% month-on-month growth on Amazon EU, signaling rapid consumer adoption.

Global Reach and Future Expansion

Already serving thousands of families across 20+ countries, Beatbot plans to deepen its presence in Europe, Australia, and South America in the coming years.

“Our US and European growth proves that customers prioritize cutting-edge technology and performance when it comes to pool care,” said York Guo, CMO at Beatbot. “As we expand into new European markets and beyond, we’re committed to delivering unmatched innovation for luxury pool maintenance.”

Sources: Beatbot’s internal annual report for 2024 and Seller Sprite

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering—earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools—elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com