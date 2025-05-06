GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP TO ADVOCATE FOR 2025 FEDERAL POLICY AGENDA AT DMDC

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Greater Des Moines Partnership will lead a group of business and community leaders to Washington, D.C. for its annual DMDC trip on Wednesday, May 7 – Friday, May 9. During the trip, the delegation will advocate for The Partnership’s 2025 Federal Policy Agenda. The agenda is compiled by The Partnership’s Government Policy Council, which is made up of Investors and Affiliate Chamber of Commerce Members, and approved by The Partnership’s Board of Directors. This year’s agenda includes five featured priorities:

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

To preserve a pro-growth, jobs and competitiveness-oriented federal tax environment, The Partnership supports addressing expiring provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Housing

The Partnership supports the expansion of housing options through funding and policies that incentivize communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing, including a Conversion Tax Credit.

Child Care

The Partnership supports increased investment and policy initiatives that expand child care options for families while ensuring long-term stability and growth within the child care workforce to meet demand, including the availability of 7A and 504 microloans to nonprofit child care providers.

Immigration

The Partnership advocates for a modernized, efficient immigration system to help address critical workforce shortages and drive economic prosperity, including the expansion of the Conrad 30 waiver program.

Designating U.S. 65 as an Interstate

The Partnership supports designating U.S. 65 as an interstate and supporting a federal increase in weight and size limits and exemptions on the corridor.

View the full Federal Policy Agenda for more details.

“I am honored to work alongside such a dedicated and collaborative group like our Partnership Investors and Members to complete the 2025 Federal Policy Agenda,” said Daryl Bouwkamp, Sr. Director Industry, International & Government Relations at Vermeer Corporation and 2025 Chair of The Partnership’s Government Policy Council. “Real progress happens when we work together toward a common goal. By aligning our efforts and bringing diverse perspectives to the table, we create a stronger region. We look forward to continuing to work with our Congressional delegation to advance policies that help our 12-county region and state grow.”

2025 sponsors of DMDC include Gold Sponsors Principal® and Delta Dental of Iowa, and Silver Sponsors Grinnell College, the Iowa Pork Producers Association, Nyemaster Goode, P.C. and The Weitz Company, and Bronze Sponsors Hubbell Realty Company and Des Moines International Airport.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves 12 counties in Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa: Adair, Clarke, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek and Warren. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 6,700 Regional Business Members, The Partnership drives economic growth and talent development to advance quality of life in DSM with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com .

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen

koppenhuizen@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 286-4972

