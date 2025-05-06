HD Renewable Energy Secures 300MW BESS in Japan’s Long-Term Decarbonisation Power Source Auction, Marking Second Consecutive Win

TAIPEI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HD Renewable Energy (HDRE, TWSE: 6873), a global smart energy leader based in Taiwan, has further expanded its footprint in Japan’s battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity market. In the 2025 round of Japan’s Long-Term Decarbonisation Power Source Auction, the company secured five new BESS project tenders with a total capacity of approximately 300MW (1.5GWh), following its 2024 milestone as the first Taiwanese company to win projects under this scheme. This marks HDRE’s second consecutive year of success in Japan, underscoring its technological expertise and growing market credibility.



In 2024, HDRE secured two BESS projects totaling 73MW (97.9MW installed capacity) in Mie and Fukuoka prefectures, both scheduled to begin operations in 2027. In the 2025 auction, the total awarded capacity for the BESS segment was approximately 1.37GW. HDRE accounted for around 20% of this total and remains the only Taiwanese company to secure large-scale BESS projects. The five newly awarded sites are located across Aomori, Fukushima, and Hokkaido, with the largest project nearing 100MW. All projects are eligible for 20-year government-backed capacity payments.

HDRE is targeting over 3GW of renewable energy development in Japan, including 400MW of solar and 2.6GW of BESS. The company continues to expand its smart energy services through power retail, energy management systems, and aggregation technologies. Beyond the capacity market, HDRE has made significant strides across multiple projects. Its joint development in Gunma with Tokyu Fudosan Holdings was awarded a JPY 1.19 billion subsidy by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and is set for completion in early 2028. Another major project, “Project Hikari” in Sapporo, Hokkaido—developed with Brawn Capital—is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2025.

HDRE is also strengthening its strategic partnerships in Japan. In collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric, the company has established a joint venture focused on energy aggregation and received strategic investment from Mitsubishi Electric, which acquired a 3.06% equity stake in HDRE during its first private placement. HDRE plans to further deepen its presence in Japan and replicate its success across other international markets to accelerate the global clean energy transition.