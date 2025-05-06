HTX Premieres USD1 Stablecoin Globally, Partnering with World Liberty Financial to Forge a New Era of Decentralized Economy

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially announced the listing of the USD1 stablecoin, becoming the first platform worldwide to support trading of this asset. This milestone underscores HTX’s ongoing commitment to supporting high-quality blockchain projects and advancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem. USD1, a compliant stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. The stablecoin is custodied by BitGo Trust Company, ensuring full compliance with US financial regulatory standards and providing users with a reliable digital asset solution.

USD1’s Vision: Disrupting Legacy Financial Systems

During TOKEN 2049, Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX and Founder of TRON engaged in a discussion with Eric Trump, son of the US President, and WLFI Co-founder Zach Witkoff. Zach directly addressed three fundamental challenges within the traditional financial system:

Lack of Transparency in Traditional Finance

Financial Exclusion of a Significant Global Population

Inefficient Cross-Border Payment Processes

The introduction of USD1 directly addresses these issues, aiming to redefine the concept of stablecoin. The goal for USD1 is to become the most compliant, transparent, and trustworthy stablecoin globally, evidenced by monthly audit reports and complete openness regarding its underlying asset reserves for institutional scrutiny. Eric Trump lauded the proactive role of compliant and transparent stablecoins like USD1 in promoting the internationalization of the US dollar and expressed optimism about the transformative potential of blockchain technology in reshaping traditional finance.

Justin emphasized that financial freedom is a core tenet of blockchain technology. The launch of USD1 and the collaboration with WLFI represent a significant step towards the convergence of DeFi and TraFi, with the aim of enabling every user to effortlessly utilize stablecoins via their mobile devices and participate in the global financial system.

As of May 6, USD1 has achieved a total market capitalization of approximately $2.12 billion, ranking prominently at 45th on CoinMarketCap, demonstrating rapid growth.

HTX Empowers Premium Projects, Fostering Long-Term Crypto Ecosystem Growth

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, HTX is committed to its listing strategy of “supporting quality projects and creating value for users.” Leveraging rigorous research capabilities and efficient execution, HTX provides users with a diverse selection of high-quality digital assets. USD1, with its strong issuing team background, clear asset collateralization mechanisms, stringent audit processes, transparent regulatory pathway, and ambitious vision for financial freedom, aligns with HTX’s established criteria for selecting premium assets. By being the first to list USD1, HTX offers its users enhanced investment options while simultaneously promoting the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the global financial framework.

From WLFI’s perspective, choosing HTX as the primary listing platform for USD1 was a strategic decision based on the exchange’s comprehensive global market competitiveness. HTX consistently leads the industry in user base, trading volume, ecosystem development, and technological security.

Special Promotion for USD1 Launch on HTX

To commemorate the initial listing of USD1, HTX is offering a limited-time zero-fee trading promotion. From May 6, 2025, at 11:00 to December 31, 2025, at 23:59 (GMT+8), the USD1/USDT spot trading pair will be available with zero transaction fees. HTX’s rapid response and seamless user experience provide global users with an exceptional opportunity to participate early in the USD1 ecosystem.

Powerful Alliance Forges a New Chapter in Decentralized Finance

The launch of USD1 signifies a pivotal advancement in the stablecoin landscape. As the premier global listing platform for USD1, HTX, with its robust ecosystem resources and global influence, provides boundless possibilities for the rapid adoption and expanded use cases of USD1.

As Justin articulated at the TOKEN 2049 summit, “We stand at a historical juncture where blockchain technology will redefine the boundaries of financial freedom.” Moving forward, HTX will continue to uphold its principles of openness and innovation, collaborating with leading global projects to provide users with safer, more convenient, and efficient digital asset services, collectively shaping a remarkable future for decentralized finance.

