ISX Financial Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results, Demonstrating Strategic Momentum and Innovation in BankTech

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ISX Financial EU Plc (‘ISXPlc’), a leading European BankTech and payments infrastructure provider, today announced its Q1 2025 results, delivering sustained growth across key financial and operational indicators. The company’s performance highlights its continued success in executing its strategic roadmap.

Ajay Treon, CFO of ISXPlc, added: “Building on the strong results of the twelve months of 2024, Q1 delivered continued momentum driven by strategic growth initiatives, the rollout of new products and services, and operational achievements. These outcomes, despitea shift in global economic sentiment, underline our commitment to advancing in the BankTech and payments sectors.”

ISXPlc recorded a 12% year-over-year revenue increase and a further 2% rise from the previous quarter, reflecting the strong uptake of its core transactional banking offering and open banking payments solution. Net Assets increased by 114% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter, reinforcing the company’s robust financial trajectory.

With an EBITDA margin of 53%, ISXPlc maintains a resilient financial foundation as it continues scaling its infrastructure and expanding into new markets. Q1 saw an €0.8 million investment in Research and Development, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to innovation and product leadership in the digital payments space.

Operationally, the successful rollout of the SEPA Direct Debit product contributed to higher customer adoption and deeper market penetration across the EEA. Increased costs in the quarter were primarily linked to performance-based sales commissions and the natural release of listing-related accruals in Q4 2024.

ISXPlc CEO, Nikogiannis Karantzis, commented: “At ISX, we are engineering the future of rapid payments—where settlement speed, API driven reporting, and server to server control replace legacy delays and friction associated with retail payments to consumer facing businesses. Despite consumer confidence and discretionary spend in the EU, and in particular Germany, being at near historic low levels, our Q1 results reflect the strength of our platform, the resilience of our model, and the calibre of our people. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on building a scalable and secure immediate payments infrastructure that enables our clients to operate with greater efficiency and certainty across borders.”

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to investing in talent. ISXPlc significantly reinforced its leadership and technical teams in Q1, focusing on senior hires to support its international growth agenda amd The company’s headcount reached 180 as of the quarter’s close.

In conclusion ISXPlc Q1 2025 results showcased its strong financial foundation, growth and its strategic investments have positioned the company for continued success in 2025.

To view ISXPlc’s full Q1 2025 report, click here: https://www.isx.financial/hubfs/isxreports/25%20Q1.pdf

Media enquiries: +35722015740, media@isxfinancial.com