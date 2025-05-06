KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW) is back in 2025 to drive our blockchain ecosystem towards global prominence. The inaugural event returns after its successful debut last year, this time with a bold theme of “Lift-Off”, signifying a pivotal moment for Malaysia’s blockchain ecosystem to grow bigger, better, and badder.



Malaysia’s Blockchain Ecosystem To “Lift Off” To Global Heights With MYBW Return

“The theme ‘Lift-Off’ reflects our ambition to accelerate Malaysia’s role within the global sphere. MYBW aims to be the movement that brings together visionaries from across various sectors and industry to build real change.” – Dr Ian Tan, Lydian Labs.

Now in its second year, MYBW 2025 promises to once again serve as the launchpad in Malaysia for innovation, education, investments, and regulatory progress in the decentralised era.

Malaysia is well-poised to jet set into the future, with blockchain technology firmly backed by industry leaders as well as the national government.

“It’s clear that government leadership is essential in driving blockchain adoption—such as through digitisation and exploring tokenisation of financial instruments and other use cases. With the right steps, Malaysia can position itself at the forefront of this global digital transformation.” – Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim on X .

UPLIFTING CONNECTIONS

With Malaysia’s growing prominence in the global blockchain landscape, MYBW 2025 aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, project founders, venture capitalists, and Web3 pioneers to drive further growth.

MYBW’s focus is to bridge emerging blockchain opportunities with real-world applications to reinforce Malaysia’s burgeoning digital landscape in the global blockchain movement. From Web3 veterans to grassroots freshies, the Web3 playground has limitless potential for everyone.

As title sponsor of MYBW 2025, IOTA brings global credibility and nearly a decade of blockchain innovation to the event. IOTA stands out as one of the few projects in the industry that has consistently prioritized real-world adoption over short-term hype, delivering trusted infrastructure for governments, enterprises, and developers worldwide.

With the recent launch of its new Mainnet built on the Move programming language, IOTA delivers a secure, scalable, and programmable Layer 1 infrastructure that enables fast, cost-efficient transactions and advanced smart contract capabilities. As the first organization registered under the DLT Foundations Regulations of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and recognized as Shariah-compliant by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, IOTA brings a unique blend of regulatory credibility and ethical alignment – making it an ideal partner to help elevate MYBW 2025 as a global hub for blockchain innovation.

“IOTA is proud to be the title sponsor of Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025, marking a shared commitment to inclusive innovation and responsible technology. With our new Mainnet, we offer a secure and efficient foundation for a truly decentralized digital economy – and we look forward to connecting with builders across Malaysia who are ready to build their solutions on IOTA,” says Dominik Schiener, Co-Founder and Chairman of the IOTA Foundation.

MYBW is working hand-in-hand with the digital collective ARC, while also being proudly supported by Tourism Malaysia and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Other official partners joining this cause include new L2 blockchain Titan Chain, AI-platform Aimazin, crypto investment platform Luno, accessible blockchain solutions provider Masverse, digital currency trading platform Tokenize Xchange, open metaverse activation blockchain The Root Network, and more. Stay tuned for more official information from our media partners Etherscan, bitcoin.com, and more.

With all the right people in the right place, this launchpad will create a powerful platform for meaningful dialogue, strategic collaboration, investment opportunities, and forward-thinking solutions.

READY, SET, GO

This year, visitors can look forward to stacked activities and opportunities to network with both local and international names.

Keep an eye out for exclusive airdrop giveaways, keynotes, and various activations that truly bridge the gap between Web3 and reality. MYBW 2025 also welcomes the return of their popular Hackathon, Demo Day, VC Pitch Sessions and more than 100 side events to make the week a truly accomplished one.

Early bird tickets for MYBW are already available on the official website . There are a limited number of discounted tickets, so grab yours today!

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 21 – 22 July 2025

Location: World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL)

Website details: https://myblockchainweek.com/

About Lydian Labs

Lydian Labs is a full stack Web3 solutions provider focused on the APAC region and China, providing 3 main pillars of services: Advisory, Tech, and Marketing.

