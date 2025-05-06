Plastic Rocket Kills Man During Festival in Xiengkhouang

A rocket made of plastic pipe struck and killed a 46-year-old man during Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival) celebrations in Perp village, Pek district, Xiengkhouang Province, on 5 May afternoon.

Rescue units responded to the incident around 4:00 PM. They found the man, a resident of Na Khuan village, unconscious with a severe wound near his ear. He died shortly after, Rescue 1623 Xiengkhouang confirmed in a Facebook post.

Witnesses said the rocket veered off course and exploded near the victim. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause and check for safety violations.

As they promptly suspended the launches, officials urged all festival participants to follow stricter safety guidelines to prevent further injuries.

Every year, villagers across Laos celebrate Bun Bang Fai by launching homemade rockets to call for rain and mark the beginning of the planting season.

Though the rockets were once made of bamboo, many now use metal or PVC, increasing the risk of accidents.

Before the festival, each village forms a committee to plan the event, setting rules, inviting neighboring communities, and drafting safety measures.

Villagers also compete for prizes awarded for the highest-flying and best-decorated rockets, adding a competitive edge to the celebrations.

Bun Bang Fai is a centuries-old Lao tradition. Families and friends craft rockets from bamboo or modern materials and launch them in open fields to encourage rainfall.

These events also include parades, music, traditional performances, and local food, drawing large crowds from across the country.