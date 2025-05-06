UOB Kay Hian and FNZ Launch Next-Generation Platform to Transform Unit Trust Investing in Singapore

UOB Kay Hian and FNZ have joined forces to launch a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, making Unit Trust investing simpler and more accessible for retail and private clients in Singapore.

direct-to-consumer The platform enhances the Unit Trust investment experience through an intuitive client portal, seamless order management, market-leading banking solutions, advanced reporting, and a dedicated client servicing module.

This launch reaffirms UOB Kay Hian and FNZ’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, accessible investment tools and trading solutions that empower investors.

The partnership further strengthens UOB Kay Hian’s leadership in securities brokerage while reinforcing FNZ’s position as a trusted global wealth management platform, partnering with over 650 global financial institutions.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UOB Kay Hian, one of Asia’s largest securities brokerage firms, has partnered with FNZ, a global leader in wealth management technology, to launch a new digital platform that is set to transform Unit Trust investing in Singapore.

The innovative platform streamlines the investment journey, providing retail and private clients with a powerful and intuitive digital experience. Through advanced digital capabilities and seamless access via a direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel, investors can now navigate their Unit Trust investments with greater confidence and ease.

The newly launched platform offers a comprehensive suite of Unit Trust investment solutions, including customer servicing, an intuitive client portal, order management, cash management, Central Provident Fund (CPF) administration, and advanced reporting tools. By streamlining operations and enhancing client centricity, UOB Kay Hian simplifies Unit Trust investment, empowering all investors to grow their wealth more effectively.

“Partnering with FNZ has allowed us to develop a Unit Trust Platform that redefines the investment experience by combining innovative digital tools and intuitive investment solutions,” said Oh Whee Mian, Senior Executive Director, UOB Kay Hian. “Our collaboration with FNZ reflects our dedication to pair innovative technology with personalised services by our highly experienced Trading Representatives, to make investing more accessible and rewarding to our clients.”

FNZ’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region is central to this partnership, bringing together its global technology expertise with deep local market knowledge to enhance wealth management solutions in Singapore. The company continues to invest in the region’s financial ecosystem, underscored by the recent appointment of Anthony Habis as Group Head of APAC, reinforcing FNZ’s long-term commitment to delivering transformative solutions for investors across the region.

“This partnership is a testament to FNZ’s dedication to delivering world-class digital wealth management solutions,” said Anthony Habis, Group Head of APAC. “By working closely with UOB Kay Hian, we have developed a platform that simplifies investing and enhances accessibility, ensuring clients enjoy a seamless and high-quality experience.”

The launch marks an important milestone in Singapore’s wealth management sector, as UOB Kay Hian and FNZ continue to drive digital transformation, equipping investors with the tools they need to navigate today’s markets with confidence.

UOB Kay Hian, headquartered in Singapore, is one of the region’s most prominent securities brokerage firms. With a strong reputation for excellence and a commitment to innovation, the firm continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge investment solutions for its clients.

FNZ has built long-standing, trusted partnerships with many of the region’s leading financial institutions, including Centrepoint Alliance, Colonial First State, Consilium, Jarden, National Australia Bank, Principal Asset Management, and UOB Asset Management. By leveraging FNZ’s technology-driven solutions, these institutions enhance client engagement, improve efficiencies, and drive long-term success.

About UOB Kay Hian

UOB Kay Hian is a leading Financial Services firm with a strong presence across Asia, renowned for delivering personalized investment solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, UOB Kay Hian’s global footprint spans regional financial centres in Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, London, New York and Toronto.

One of Asia’s largest securities brokerage firms, UOB Kay Hian serves a prestigious client base of institutions, large corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors. The firm offers a wide range of services, including equities, derivatives, and wealth management solutions, to empower investors to make informed decisions and grow their wealth.

For more information, please visit www.utrade.com.sg and follow us on LinkedIn (@UOB Kay Hian).

About FNZ

FNZ is a leader in global, end-to-end wealth management platforms, partnering with over 650 of the world’s leading financial institutions and over 12,000 wealth management firms.

With 6,000+ employees in 30+ global locations, FNZ’s mission is to open up wealth, helping everyone, everywhere to invest in their future. FNZ removes friction from wealth management, freeing its partners to create hyper-personalized and differentiated experiences for their advisors and end-investors.

To date, FNZ administers more than US$1.7 trillion in client assets and enables over 24 million people, from all wealth segments, to invest in a simple and transparent way.

For more information, please visit www.FNZ.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@FNZ).

