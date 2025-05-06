LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Winline Technology, a global provider of electric vehicle charging modules and intelligent energy systems, showcased a suite of high-efficiency, high-reliability power modules designed to meet the surging demand in the North American EV and charging infrastructure markets. Throughout the event, Winline Technology engaged in dynamic discussions with industry experts, partners, and potential clients, emphasizing the innovative features of its products and their pivotal role in addressing the challenges of an evolving EV infrastructure. The booth attracted significant attention, with many attendees expressing keen interest in Winline Technology’s advanced solutions for EV charging and grid resilience.



Winline Technology Showcases Advanced Charging Solutions for the North American EV Market at ACT Expo 2025

With EV adoption across North America accelerating—U.S. sales alone exceeding 2.2 million units in 2024 and expected to reach 3.5 million in 2025—there is mounting pressure on the charging ecosystem to deliver faster, more scalable, and grid-resilient infrastructure. California alone accounts for over 40% of the nation’s EV sales, while federal initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and NEVI program are injecting billions into charging station deployment. However, the market continues to face pressing challenges, from inconsistent performance in extreme climates and grid stress to cost inefficiencies in high-power systems.

Established in 2007, Winline Technology specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of electric vehicle charging modules, EV chargers, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power supplies, battery energy storage systems (BESS), smart microgrid devices, and intelligent energy management systems. Leveraging comprehensive capabilities across energy storage, power electronics, and smart grid technologies, Winline Technology delivers integrated solutions for diverse energy application scenarios.

At ACT Expo, Winline Technology showcases a product lineup that directly addresses key market challenges, with a focus on liquid-cooled, high-power charging modules, ultra-wide voltage adaptability, and exceptional thermal tolerance.

The UXR100060, one of the core exhibits, is a 60kW AC/DC power module engineered to maintain full-load output even under ambient temperatures of 50°C. It supports a broad output voltage range of 100 to 1000V, precisely aligning with the diverse charging needs of electric vehicle platforms across North America, with the U.S. market as a key representative. Its high power density and wide constant power window enable it to serve both public highway stations and urban multi-vehicle chargers.

Another highlight, the LCR100040A, is tailored for rugged, high-demand installations such as coastal, mining, and logistics environments. Featuring full liquid cooling, hydroelectric isolation, and a 40kW constant power output from 50 to 1000V, it exemplifies how advanced technologies can overcome environmental and grid-related reliability issues, which are frequent concerns for operators deploying infrastructure in regions with volatile weather or high energy demand.

Meanwhile, the UXR100040G, stands out as a flagship solution in Winline Technology’s portfolio. Designed to meet IEC 61851-23:2023 and EMC Class B standards, this fully potted 40kW AC/DC module delivers ultra-low standby power consumption, low acoustic noise, and exceptional thermal performance. It offers an optimal balance of reliability and user comfort, making it the ideal choice for commercial-grade fast-charging stations in urban and semi-urban environments.

With accelerating global adoption of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies and smart microgrid systems in developed markets, Winline Technology has launched three power conversion modules: the unidirectional DC/DC module UXC100040, the bidirectional DC/DC module UXC95050B, and the bidirectional AC/DC module UXG1K022, helping to build a forward-looking energy ecosystem. V2G technology is a system that enables electric vehicles (EVs) to exchange energy with the grid, allowing EVs not only to receive power from the grid but also to return surplus energy, enhancing grid stability and overall energy efficiency. Leveraging broad voltage compatibility, intelligent power management capabilities, and seamless dual-mode interoperability for on-grid and off-grid systems, these modules deliver integrated solutions when synergized with Winline technology’s energy storage systems and smart microgrid devices, injecting robust technical momentum into next-generation intelligent ecosystems.

Winline Technology also displayed the UXR100030G, and UXR100030S series, all 30kW modules engineered with high conversion efficiency and superior heat dissipation. Their compact design and fully potted construction ensure both performance and durability, making them suitable for scalable charging platforms in densely populated city centers and for mobile charging scenarios such as fleet depots or emergency backup systems.

At the ACT Expo, Chase Qi, Winline Technology’s Regional Sales Manager, shared, “Our product strategy has always been rooted in the practical needs of global infrastructure development. From highway fast-charging corridors to resilient, high-stability smart energy ecosystems, Winline Technology continuously delivers advanced technologies to support the world’s energy transition goals.”

Notably, Winline Technology’s products have obtained multiple international certifications, including CE, CB, UKCA, and UL. Building on proven success across more than 40 countries and regions, Winline Technology remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality solutions to the North American market, driving a cleaner, smarter, and more accessible energy future.

Find more details at en.szwinline.com