Ampace Unveils Powerful New Battery System Ahead of Summer Storm Season Offering Week-Long Emergency Power for Families

The Extra Battery Expands Ampace Andes Portable Power Station for Extended Reliability in Any Crisis

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ampace, a leader in lithium-ion power, today unveiled its advanced industrial-grade Ampace Andes 1500 Extra Battery, drastically expanding the capabilities of its flagship Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station. Designed to provide uninterrupted power during emergencies, outdoor adventures, and extended outages, Ampace’s new battery extension arrives just in time for the anticipated summer storm season, ensuring families are never left in the dark.



Ampace Andes 1500 Extra Battery

Equipped with premium RESS (Residential Energy Storage System)-grade battery cells with a capacity of 1,462Wh at just 13kg, the system works seamlessly with the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station and supports connection of up to seven extended batteries, achieving a total capacity of 11,696Wh—enough to power an average household for up to a full week.

This cutting-edge battery system can sustain critical home appliances, high power tools and more—keeping entire households operational for up to a full week. The timing of this launch is particularly crucial, as weather forecasters predict a heighted frequency of severe weather events this year.

“At Ampace, we understand that dependable power isn’t just convenience, it is a necessity,” said Alfonso Chen, CMB Director of Ampace. “With Ampace Andes 1500 Extra Battery, we offer more than just power; we are providing peace of mind and potentially lifesaving reliability for thousands of families preparing for unexpected events.”

Like the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station, the Andes 1500 Extra Battery is built with RESS-grade battery cells, delivering exceptional portability without compromising on safety—setting a new standard for reliable power expansion. With industry-leading 55-minute rapid recharge technology and an extraordinary 6,000-cycle lifespan, it ensures like-new performance for over 15 years, even under intensive use.

Its rugged design withstands harsh temperatures (–4°F to 113°F) and includes a state-of-the-art mobile app for real-time monitoring, empowering users to manage their power needs seamlessly, whether sheltering at home during a storm or exploring off-grid adventures.

Featuring a built-in display, users can monitor the remaining battery level and charging time in real-time. The device includes integrated cable storage, keeping charging cords neatly organized and saving space. Its dual-handle design ensures effortless portability. Furthermore, the ports are equipped with foolproof protection to prevent incorrect connection.

The Ampace Andes 1500 Extra Battery is available now on Amazon for $599 or bundled with the Ampace 1500 Portable Power Station for $1,249. More details can be found at ampacepower.com.

About Ampace

Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Ampace”) stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 50 million customers in 30 countries and regions worldwide.

About Ampace Andes

Ampace Andes is the flagship portable power brand under Ampace, built for extremes. Powered by over 20 years of innovation from Ampace—a global leader in energy storage—Ampace Andes delivers rugged, high-performance solutions designed to withstand the harshest environments. Whether in freezing cold or remote locations, Ampace Andes keeps your devices powered and your adventures going. Andes is more than a power station—it’s your dependable partner in facing the unpredictable. Ampace Andes — Powering the Extremes.

