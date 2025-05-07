Andy Gallagher to head Kantar Singapore’s Media and Creative business

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kantar has announced the appointment of Andy Gallagher, a seasoned global media and communications leader as the head of its creative and media business for Singapore.



Andy Gallagher, Head of Creative & Media Effectiveness, Singapore

Andy brings a wealth of experience specializing in media strategy, creative effectiveness and analytics. Over the years, he has worked closely with major publishers and advertisers to assess campaign performance and optimize touchpoint strategies to maximise ROI. Prior to this appointment, Andy was heading the ad measurement business for Amazon Ads in London, serving as the Go-To-Market (GTM) lead for measurement in Europe. In this role, he provided strategic advisory services across first- and third-party measurement solutions, delivering insights that showcased the value of the brand to advertisers and agencies.

This is Andy’s second stint with Kantar having worked in Kantar’s EU & US markets prior to joining Amazon. With leadership experience across both companies, Andy brings a seasoned perspective in media measurement, creative impact, and campaign effectiveness, making him a trusted advisor in the industry. A recognized thought leader and speaker, Andy has also featured at various industry events.

Commenting on the appointment, Jane Ng, General Manager, Insights Division, Kantar Singapore said, “I’m thrilled to have Andy join us at Kantar Singapore. With his deep expertise across media strategy, creative effectiveness and analytics, combined with a strong entrepreneurial mindset- he brings a powerful edge to our team. His leadership will be instrumental in elevating our creative and media offer and enriching our client partnerships. I’m excited about the role he will play in shaping the future of insights- helping brands navigate an increasingly complex media landscape with confidence and clarity”

Andy added, “I am thrilled to have re-joined Kantar as Head of Creative & Media effectiveness. As part of the new role, I’ve relocated to Singapore to lead the team and am excited to return to this best-in-class organization to help lead & drive strategy for the Singapore business. I look forward to collaborating with both regional and global clients to shape the future of their brands and provide guidance on data-driven, strategic business decisions.”

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. www.kantar.com