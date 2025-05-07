SINGAPORE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mark Reyneker, founder of the Family Podiatry Centre, will be featured in the 7th Edition of Britishpedia’s “Successful People in Malaysia and Singapore.” He has been recognised for his significant contributions to podiatry in Singapore and Malaysia, highlighting his dedication to innovation, patient care, and the advancement of the field in the region.

Under Reyneker’s leadership, the Family Podiatry Centre has consistently been at the forefront of podiatry development. As a pioneer in the field, Reyneker founded one of the first private podiatry practices in Singapore, played a key role in establishing Malaysia’s first fully fledged podiatry centre, and was an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies such as CAD/CAM custom-made orthotics and shockwave therapy. Reyneker’s dedication to innovation is further exemplified by his patented orthotic device, which has revolutionised treatment options for various foot conditions.

Catering to patients as young as six months and as old as 99 years, Family Podiatry Centre lives up to its name by addressing foot and leg conditions across all age groups. From ingrown toenail treatment to shin splints and corn removal, the clinic has cemented its reputation for providing effective, evidence-based solutions for diverse podiatric needs.

Reyneker’s recent research as part of his Master’s degree has further cemented his reputation as a thought leader in the field. His groundbreaking study revealed that human gait is variable rather than fixed, a discovery based on the analysis of Jomon-era fossils and later Stone Age remains. His colleague at Family Podiatry Centre, Kardem, also earned a Master’s in gait analysis, adding depth to the clinic’s expertise in understanding and treating biomechanical issues.

This recognition by Britishpedia is a testament to Reyneker’s long-standing dedication to elevating podiatry in the region, ensuring that Family Podiatry Centre remains a trusted destination for those seeking a skilled podiatrist in Singapore and exceptional care.

For further information or inquiries, please visit https://familypodiatrycentre.com/.