CIMC Modular Building Systems Triumphs with Dual International Awards at 2025 World of Modular Conference

SHENZHEN, China, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CIMC Modular Building Systems (CIMC MBS), a global leader in advanced modular construction, has earned two prestigious awards at the 2025 World of Modular Conference, organized by the Modular Building Institute (MBI). The company received Permanent Modular Dormitory of the Year and Relocatable Modular Affordable Housing of the Year, marking its second consecutive year as a multi-award winner.

Recognized by Global Industry Leaders

The World of Modular Conference, the premier global event in the modular construction industry, honors excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, efficiency, and architectural quality. The Awards of Distinction are presented based on votes from a panel of experts and industry leaders across North America, as well as votes from conference attendees, making it a highly collaborative and prestigious benchmark in the field.

CIMC MBS was selected from hundreds of global entries, underscoring its strength in industrialized precision, smart construction applications, carbon-reduction strategies, and human-centered design.

2025 Award-Winning Projects



The CIMC MBS team receiving awards on-site

The Student Hostel at City University of Hong Kong (Whitehead, Ma On Shan) was awarded First Place in the Permanent Modular Dormitory category. As the world’s largest modular student housing project, it was completed two years ahead of schedule. The project achieved a 50% faster delivery and reduced waste by 68% compared to traditional construction. Featuring advanced MiMEP integration and low-carbon solutions, it sets a new standard for high-density, sustainable urban development.

The “T-Loft@Lok Wo” transitional housing project in Hong Kong received First Place in the Relocatable Modular Social & Supportive Housing category. With its fully relocatable design, the project integrates safety, efficiency, and comfort with aesthetic appeal. It offers a forward-thinking solution to global housing challenges, showcasing exceptional design and quality in social housing.

These accolades follow CIMC MBS’s success at the 2024 World of Modular Conference, where it received awards for its citizenM Hotel in Menlo Park, USA, and United Court Transitional Housing in Hong Kong—both recognized for their energy efficiency, mobility, and construction speed.

“We are honored to receive this international recognition once again,” said Victor Zhu, General Manager of CIMC Modular Building Systems. “These awards affirm the global impact of our technology and our unwavering commitment to building smarter, greener, and more sustainable spaces for communities around the world.”