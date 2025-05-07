Cronometer Offers Free Access to Women’s Health Nutrition Score This May to Help Close Australia’s Nutrient Gaps

Globally trusted nutrition tracker is making its evidence-based Women’s Health Nutrition Score freely available, helping Australian women take control of their long-term wellbeing

REVELSTOKE, BC, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In support of women’s health this May, Cronometer , the leading global nutrition tracking app, is providing free access to its Women’s Health Nutrition Score for all users, including those on the free Basic plan.

Normally available only to Cronometer Gold subscribers, this feature offers a daily score based on five essential nutrients many Australian women are statistically not getting enough of: iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and fibre.

“At Cronometer, our mission is to provide clarity through data, not confusion,” said Aaron Davidson, CEO of Cronometer. “Nutrient deficiencies are largely preventable. This score gives women the insights they need to make targeted, evidence-informed changes to support better health outcomes.”

Developed by Karen Stark, Cronometer’s Lead Nutrition Scientist, the Women’s Health Nutrition Score translates complex nutritional science into a simple, actionable tool that supports women through every life stage.

“Many women don’t realise they’re falling short on key nutrients until symptoms appear,” said Stark. “Our goal was to design a score that raises awareness early — one that’s grounded in science, not trends, and easy enough to use every day.”

Users can access the Women’s Health Nutrition Score directly from their Diary screen, Nutrition Reports, or Daily Report in the app.

With over 12 million users globally, Cronometer is redefining what meaningful health tracking looks like — offering highly accurate nutrient data, custom biometrics, and seamless device integration, all backed by over 1.1 million verified food entries.

From addressing iron deficiency in young adults to strengthening bone health in postmenopausal women, the Women’s Health Nutrition Score empowers users to take charge of their nutrition. To learn more, visit: www.cronometer.com/blog/womens-nutrition-score .

About Cronometer