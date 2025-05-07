Crypto News Australia Partners with Protocol Theory to Bring Insights to the Australian web3 Community

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Protocol Theory, the world’s leading consumer research and data company dedicated to Web3, today announced a strategic partnership with blockchain news platform with Crypto News Australia.

This partnership enables Crypto News Australia’s audience to earn rewards by participating in surveys through ProtocolPanel™—Protocol Theory’s proprietary, human-verified research community. Readers will be invited to share their views on crypto platforms, digital assets, wallets, Web3 apps, and more—while earning real rewards for their opinions.

Jonathan Inglis, Managing Director of Protocol Theory, said:

“Crypto News Australia has built an engaged, crypto-savvy audience that’s actively shaping the future of digital assets in Australia. By connecting this community with ProtocolPanel, we’re creating a win-win: everyday crypto users get rewarded for their voice, and the broader industry gets access to the authentic insights it desperately needs to improve products, experiences, and trust.”

This partnership is designed to:

Empower crypto users to shape the industry by sharing their opinions, experiences, and preferences.

by sharing their opinions, experiences, and preferences. Enable Web3 brands to access real-world insights from Australian crypto users and crypto-curious consumers.

from Australian crypto users and crypto-curious consumers. Support high-quality research by ensuring all participants are real, human-verified individuals from ProtocolPanel.

by ensuring all participants are real, human-verified individuals from ProtocolPanel. Offer rewards and perks for participating in surveys—turning opinions into tangible value.

Whether it’s evaluating crypto brand perceptions, testing demand for new Web3 product features, or optimising user onboarding journeys, this collaboration gives Web3 businesses unprecedented access to Australia’s crypto community—while giving users a new way to earn by simply sharing their opinion.

About Protocol Theory

Protocol Theory is the world’s leading consumer insight and strategy company for Web3, AI, and the technologies reshaping culture and commerce. Trusted by brands like MoonPay, CoinDesk, and Tangem, we turn consumer understanding into competitive advantage. Learn more at www.protocoltheory.com .