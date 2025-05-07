FancyTech Closes Series B+ to Power AI Personalized Content Solutions in Thailand and Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FancyTech, an AI startup specializing in commercial content generation and winner of the 2024 LVMH Innovation Award, has announced the successful close of its Series B+ funding round. The round was co-led by GSR Ventures and Zhilin Capital, with continued backing from existing investor DCM. This latest capital injection will power the company’s global expansion and further scale its AI-driven content generation platform.

FancyTech reported $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for 2024, doubling year-on-year. With more than 1,000 clients across over ten countries and a new global headquarters in Dubai, FancyTech is expanding its presence across Southeast Asia—with Thailand as a key growth market.

Localized Content Partnerships Drive Hyper-personalization

FancyTech has started by partnering with leading Thai retail conglomerates and banks to deliver hyper-personalized content experiences powered by AI. This strategic collaboration enables enterprise clients to boost marketing efficiency and campaign ROI. By leveraging FancyTech’s advanced content generation platform, local partners can scale content creation and deepen consumer engagement, key success factors in Thailand’s mobile-first digital ecosystem across e-commerce and CRM marketing.

“Thailand is a market where visual impact, cultural nuance, and speed-to-market can make or break a brand,” said Bryan Lim, Channel Manager APAC at FancyTech. “By using AI to scale content personalization with local retail and banking leaders, we’re helping innovative Thai businesses to grow faster.”

AI Technology That Scales, Localizes, and Delivers

Thailand’s e-commerce revenue is expected to surpass 1.1 trillion baht in 2024, reflecting 14 per cent year-on-year growth, and is projected to grow to 1.6 trillion baht in 2027. FancyTech’s proprietary AI models specialize in precise object reconstruction and content control, ensuring brand-aligned visuals at scale and in line with local sensibilities.

Each custom AI model is trained to the client’s unique visual identity, enabling marketers to create commercial content across various content types using the same prompt. This dramatically cuts production time while enhancing campaign relevance.

In 2023, the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) estimates Thailand’s creative economy generated revenue of 1.44 trillion baht, accounting for around 8 per cent of GDP. As part of its regional expansion, FancyTech is building a global AI content supply chain that leverages Thailand’s dynamic creative economy. “Our mission is to elevate how content is imagined, produced, and delivered as mobile internet access expands worldwide,” Bryan Lim added. “Innovative Thai creators and enterprises are central to this vision.”

About FancyTech

FancyTech is a global leader in AI-generated content, specializing in high-quality, brand-aligned visual content for businesses. FancyTech helps businesses looking to integrate AI across marketing, design, and digital experiences. In 2024, the company was named Grand Winner of the LVMH Innovation Award and featured on Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch” list. With deep expertise in AI-powered creative and scalable commercial content, FancyTech is shaping how enterprises harness artificial intelligence to elevate their brands and accelerate innovation.