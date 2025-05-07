32.2 C
H World Group Hosts Nearly 6.3 Million Guests During China’s May Day Holiday

By Advertorial Desk

  • Hotels under H World brands welcomed nearly 6.3 million guests, up 30% from 2024
  • Overall hotel occupancy rate exceeded 84%, with top performing second-tier cities surpassing 90%
  • H World recorded over 43,000 international guest stays during the five-day holiday, marking a 75% y-o-y increase following China’s adoption of a visa-free transit policy

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179) announced that during the 2025 May Day holiday, hotels under its brands received nearly 6.3 million guests, representing a 30% increase compared to the same period last year.

Ji Hotel Beijing Guomao Jintai Road
Ji Hotel Beijing Guomao Jintai Road

According to the statistics from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the five-day holiday, there were 314 million domestic trips made in China, reflecting a 6.4% year-on-year increase. Total domestic tourism spending reached 180.27 billion yuan, marking an 8.0% year-on-year growth.

H World Group’s overall hotel occupancy rate exceeded 84%, a 1% year-on-year increase. Hotels in major cities performed strongly, with occupancy rates reaching 88% in Guangzhou, 87% in Shenzhen, and 85% in Xi’an—representing year-on-year growth of 10%, 14.5%, and 10.4% respectively.

Among second-tier cities, locations like Xuzhou, Changchun, Foshan, Ningbo, Nanchang, Nanning, and Wenzhou reported occupancy rates surpassing 90%, reflecting robust domestic travel demand beyond the largest urban centers.

Smaller third- and fourth-tier cities also attracted increasing numbers of leisure travelers seeking a more relaxed experience. Several cities including Bengbu, Liaoyang, and Pingxiang achieved full occupancy.

This year marked the first May Day holiday since the implementation of China’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy, driving a significant increase in inbound tourism. H World recorded over 43,000 international guest stays, a 75% year-on-year increase, indicating growing interest from global travelers.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. H World’s brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

 

