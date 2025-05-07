Laifen Expands Award-Winning Electric Toothbrush Line with Launch of Wave Special

The new dual-action electric toothbrush delivers professional-level performance for a gentle and efficient brushing experience

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Laifen , known for seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with minimalist design, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: the Wave Special. The newest addition to the acclaimed Wave series builds on the success of the original Wave, which recently was recognized with the prestigious American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance and named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Innovations of 2024 .

Engineered to deliver an elevated oral care experience, the Wave Special features Laifen’s proprietary servo system that powers its signature dual-action cleaning technology—a unique combination of sixty degree oscillation with 26,000 vibrations per minute that effortlessly emulate dentist-recommend Modified Bass brushing technique for a superior cleaning experience. The innovative technology is well-suite for all users, including beginners and those with sensitive teeth, as the toothbrush provides unparalleled plaque removal and improved gum health. The new product comes in six colorways: four signature matte hues—yellow, pink, white and gray—along with two limited edition velvet-like colors of purple and green.

The Wave Special exemplifies Laifen’s continued commitment to elevating the personal care category. Key product features include:

Gentle & Efficient Brushing Experience : The Wave Special’s 60° oscillations effortlessly emulate the dentist-recommended Modified Bass brushing technique for a superior clean. The soothing 26,000 vibrations per minute are well-suited for all users, including beginners and those with sensitive teeth.

: The Wave Special’s 60° oscillations effortlessly emulate the dentist-recommended Modified Bass brushing technique for a superior clean. The soothing 26,000 vibrations per minute are well-suited for all users, including beginners and those with sensitive teeth. Gentle From Front To Back: The brush heads are coated in a soft food-grade TPE coating for a soothing brushing experience. The gum-friendly, ultra-fine bristles deeply clean teeth and gums, and are fitted using an advanced copper-free tufting process, securing them in place and preventing rusting.

The brush heads are coated in a soft food-grade TPE coating for a soothing brushing experience. The gum-friendly, ultra-fine bristles deeply clean teeth and gums, and are fitted using an advanced copper-free tufting process, securing them in place and preventing rusting. Seamless Design & Matte Feel : The handle’s seamless design keeps out dirt and grime, and the soft Matte PU coating makes it comfortable to hold while brushing.

: The handle’s seamless design keeps out dirt and grime, and the soft Matte PU coating makes it comfortable to hold while brushing. 50 Day Battery Life : The perfect travel companion. Fully charges in just 3 hours through the USB-C cable, with a single charge lasting up to 50 days [1] .

: The perfect travel companion. Fully charges in just 3 hours through the USB-C cable, with a single charge lasting up to 50 days . Smart Personalization via Laifen App: The Laifen App allows you to personalize your brushing across 1,000 possible brushing setting combinations, and guides you to a sparkling smile with the Smart Brushing Timer and Zone Change Reminder.

The Wave Special launches is now available for pre-order at $89.99. To shop the Wave Special and learn more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com and Amazon or follow @laifen_tech and @laifentech on social media.

About Laifen :

Founded in 2019, Laifen is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen’s advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over eleven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

[1] When used on Mode 1, twice a day, for 2 minutes each time.