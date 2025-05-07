NetDragon Participates in Digital China Summit for the 8th Consecutive Year, Pioneering AI-Driven Innovation in Gaming and Education

HONG KONG, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or the “Company”; Hong Kong Stock Code: 0777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce its participation in the 8th Digital China Summit, recently held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. As a participant for the eighth consecutive year, NetDragon showcased its latest advancements under its core strategies of “AI + Gaming” and “AI + Education.” By responding to the “Digital China” strategy, NetDragon continues to leverage AI to empower the gaming, cultural tourism, and education industries, contributing to the high-quality development of the digital economy.

At the summit, NetDragon demonstrated the integration of technology and culture through innovative digital cultural-tourism projects. Among the highlights was the “Fantasy Ride Wuyi•Nine-Bend Roaming” VR horse-riding simulator, which utilizes cutting-edge digital scanning, drone technology, 3D modeling, and Unreal Engine technology to recreate the iconic landscapes of Wuyi Mountain, including Nine-Bend Stream and Dawang Peak. This immersive VR experience allows visitors to explore the scenic beauty of the ancient Tea Route. This project is also part of the “Digital Shanhai: Reimagining Fujian Tourism through Games” initiative, co-launched with Xinhua News and Information Center and other partners, to promote Fujian’s tourism through gamification. Additionally, NetDragon introduced “Fubao,” an AI-powered digital character representing Fujian’s “Fu (Fortune)” culture. Fubao, along with the Company’s virtual CEO Tang Yu, made their debut as “AI tourism ambassadors,” engaging attendees in real-time Q&A about Fujian’s tourism attractions and unique culture. This demonstration underscores NetDragon’s expertise in AI-driven content generation and gamified interactive experiences, creating value through the synergy of gaming and cultural tourism.

In the education sector, NetDragon unveiled its vision for future learning with the intelligent education service institution EDA and the self-learning tool “Future Lab,” reinforcing its vision of a personalized, global learning ecosystem. EDA leverages advanced AI technologies to deliver customized learning experiences, spanning across the full spectrum of lifelong learning. “Future Lab,” as part of the EDA ecosystem, aims to provide immersive learning experiences for middle and high school students in subjects such as math, physics, and chemistry. NetDragon is also advancing the development of “interactive educational games” that prioritize learner-driven engagement and immersive learning, redefining traditional teaching methodologies, and enriching EDA with high-quality content.

In recent years, NetDragon has advanced its strategy of integrating education and industry by expanding its vocational education efforts internationally and nurturing eSports talent. During the summit, NetDragon co-hosted a China-Thailand collegiate eSports friendship match with Fuzhou Software Technology Vocational College (FSTVC), providing a platform for cultural exchange while demonstrating NetDragon’s innovative approach to exporting vocational education services. Through its industry-education integration model and joint programs, FSTVC is exploring new revenue streams. Notably, NetDragon’s vocational education project in Thailand was included in the “Thousand Sails Going Global” initiative in 2024, led by China’s Ministry of Commerce together with five other ministries, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s global industry-education integration efforts.

In collaboration with Rokid, NetDragon also showcased its AI + AR innovations at the summit. By integrating “Fubao” into Rokid’s AR glasses, attendees were able to explore virtual experiences of Wuyi Mountain, digital art galleries, and polar molecular structures. Rokid, a key strategic investment project of NetDragon, specializes in developing AR hardware and software ecosystems. NetDragon is building an “AI + AR” content ecosystem, leveraging AR applications across gaming, education, and tourism to create immersive digital experiences.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the “Digital China” initiative, NetDragon continues to expand its “Digital Smart+” innovation approach, promoting the integration of digital technologies across the economic, cultural, social, and ecological development. Looking ahead, NetDragon is committed to working with global partners in education, cultural tourism, and digital creativity to drive further growth in the digital economy and contribute to the development of new digital economic advantages.

