THE MICHELIN GUIDE EXPANDS TO NEW TAIPEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY AND HSINCHU CITY

The MICHELIN Guide announced its expansion to three additional destinations for the upcoming 2025 Taiwan selection

TAIPEI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After its debut in Taipei in 2018, and progressive expansions to Taichung in 2020, and Tainan and Kaohsiung in 2022, the MICHELIN Guide announced that it will expand further to include three more Taiwanese gastronomic destinations – New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City – in its scope. The upcoming 2025 MICHELIN Guide Taiwan restaurant selection will be revealed later this year, and it will now cover a total of seven destinations – Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, along with newly added New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City.



The MICHELIN Guide expands to three new destinations in Taiwan – New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide shared: “We are thrilled to explore the beauty and culinary diversity of New Taipei City, Hsinchu City, and Hsinchu County in our Taiwan 2025 Selection. Since the launch of the MICHELIN Guide in Taiwan in 2018, we have gradually expanded from Taipei to include Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. Now in its eighth year, this marks the third round of expansions in Taiwan, and we are delighted to continue our journey in Taiwan.”

“These destinations offer a unique blend of tradition and innovation, from vibrant seafood scenes to rich cultural heritage. Our inspection team is eager to uncover more gastronomic treasures of northern Taiwan, celebrating the dynamic flavors and experiences that make this region a must-visit destination. We can’t wait to share these discoveries with the world,” added Gwendal Poullennec.

New Taipei City, encircling Taipei, is part of the Greater Taipei metropolitan area. Less than 60km from central Taipei, it has a vast territory with varied topography and historical background, and it is a heaven for seafood enthusiasts and adventurers, as it boasts a vibrant culinary scene with seafood specialties, mountain delicacies, and traditional small eats.

Although they share the same name – Hsinchu – Hsinchu County and Hsinchu City are two different cities with different vibes and distinct personalities. As the heartland of the Hakka group, Hsinchu County offers a rich blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage. This area has preserved many unique Hakka ancient houses, hence offering traditional Hakka dishes and seasonal treats. Other dishes such as rice noodles and Hakka savory dumplings also showcase the rich snack culture.

On the other hand, Hsinchu City is a well-developed urban area but rich in cultural heritage and temples, and surrounded by diverse local small eateries, offering a unique ambiance with a fusion of technology and culture.

Taiwan Tourism Administration, MOTC, Director General Chou Yung-Hui stated, “The announcement of new cities has once again expanded the culinary map of the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan. This not only showcases the vitality and local culinary culture of different cities but also highlights their unique charm. Furthermore, the recognition of the diverse flavors and characteristics of the local cuisine in these three newly added cities, will inject new energy and vitality into Taiwan’s food and tourism industries.”

“We sincerely invite global travelers to explore Taiwan in depth, enjoying the marvelous transition from the azure ocean to majestic mountains within a single day, while savoring the delicious blend of creativity and tradition. Let every journey be filled with surprises and endless possibilities. In 2025, come and experience the MICHELIN Guide recommendations of Taiwan’s seven major cities!” Director General Chou Yung-Hui added.

With the inclusion of three additional cities, the highly anticipated 2025 MICHELIN Guide Taiwan restaurant selection will continue to celebrate the diversity and richness of cuisines in Taiwan.

The MICHELIN Guide Methodology

Created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company, the MICHELIN Guide supports automobile mobility and highlights world culinary scenes. It guides international travelers and local foodies to the best restaurants, promoting travel culture.

The selection follows MICHELIN Guide’s method based on five universal criteria:

Quality of the ingredients

Mastery of cooking techniques

Harmony of flavors

Personality of the cuisine

Consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole

The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Selection

The MICHELIN Guide awards distinctions to special restaurants within its selection – One MICHELIN Star: “High-quality cooking worth a stop”, Two MICHELIN Stars: “Excellent cooking worth a detour”, and Three MICHELIN Stars: “Exceptional cuisine worth a special journey”.

Additionally, the Bib Gourmand category recognizes restaurants offering good quality food at moderate prices.

The MICHELIN Guide is committed to maintaining the highest global standards in its restaurant selection process. Our team of anonymous and expert inspectors conduct continuous and rigorous evaluations of restaurants. These evaluations are carried out objectively and independently, ensuring that external factors do not influence the results. This dedication to impartiality and excellence guarantees that only the outstanding dining establishments are recognized.