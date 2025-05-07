Winners Announced for the 2025 Decarbonising Mining Awards

PERTH, Western Australia, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Energy and Mines is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Decarbonising Mining Awards, celebrated on May 6th as part of The Decarbonised Mine Summit at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. These prestigious awards honour outstanding achievements in mining sustainability, decarbonisation, and innovation.



Decarbonising Mining Awards – May 6, Perth Convention

The winners were selected following a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges from leading mining, finance, and sustainability organizations, including Westgold, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Pollination, Boliden, Ramelius Resources, Sandfire Resources, Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation, Resource Capital Funds, Macquarie Bank, Alcoa, and SysEne Consulting.

The 2025 Decarbonising Mining Awards winners are:

1) Excellence in Decarbonisation Strategy and Implementation by a Mining Company (Sponsored by Stantec):

Joint Winners: Gold Fields and Fortescue – Recognised for their ambitious strategies and significant investments driving real emissions reductions across their operations.

2) Excellence in Renewable Energy in Mining (Recognition of Excellence):

Liontown Resources – Awarded for setting a new benchmark in high-penetration renewable energy for sustainable, off-grid mining.

3) Pioneering Renewable Integration in Mining:

Winner: Pacific Energy – Honoured for the 61MW off-grid hybrid power system at the Tropicana Gold Mine, significantly reducing emissions while ensuring reliable power.

4) Innovation in Decarbonising Material Movement:

Winner: XCMG’s Supply of Battery Electric Heavy Mobile Equipment to Fortescue – Celebrated for delivering over 100 battery-electric mining vehicles, transforming haulage operations and reducing millions of litres of fossil fuel consumption.

5) Excellence in ESG by a Mining Company (Recognition of Excellence):

Bellevue Gold – Recognised for its comprehensive and transformational ESG framework, including strong Traditional Owner partnerships and ambitious climate commitments.

6) Excellence in Mine Decarbonisation Innovation (Sponsored by HopgoodGanim)

Winner: Arca – Acknowledged for pioneering on-site carbon mineralization in mine waste, offering a breakthrough solution for permanent CO₂ sequestration.

7) Mining Decarbonisation Champion (Sponsored by TransAlta)

Winner: James Koerting, Senior Manager, Energy, Gold Fields- Honoured for his leadership in developing and delivering Gold Fields’ award-winning renewable energy strategies.

“These awards spotlight the bold initiatives and visionary leadership shaping the mining industry’s low-carbon future,” said Adrienne Baker, Director of Energy and Mines. “Congratulations to all our winners and finalists — your leadership is showing the world that mining can be a force for innovation, sustainability, and positive change.”

Summit details: https://australia.energyandmines.com

Awards details: https://awards.energyandmines.com

Contact: adrienne.baker@energyandmines.com

