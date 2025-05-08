DA NANG, Vietnam, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In April 2025, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang proudly participated in The Meetings Show Asia Pacific in Singapore, connecting directly with MICE partners—particularly from the Singapore market—and strengthening its presence in the regional event landscape. As a member of the Asia Venue Alliance (AVA), Ariyana Convention Centre Danang continues to align with international standards and foster global collaboration.



Danang Emerges as Asia’s MICE Star with Ariyana Convention Centre Danang at the Forefront

The centre has an impressive legacy of hosting major international events, most notably the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2017 (APEC 2017) meetings, which drew global attention to Danang as a capable and welcoming host city. Other key events include the The Music of ABBA – ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN show, the Osstem World Meeting 2025 and GHI Conferences, and the Asia Pacific Society of Interventional Radiology Congress.

A New MICE Hub in Southeast Asia

Danang is rapidly emerging as a new MICE hub in Southeast Asia, gaining recognition for its vibrant event scene and modern infrastructure. In the first four months of 2024 alone, the city welcomed over 12,600 MICE visitors, with a remarkable increase in international delegates. Supported by flexible policies and state-of-the-art MICE facilities, Danang is confidently asserting its position as a preferred destination for large-scale international events.

At the heart of this transformation lies Furama – Ariyana Danang International Tourism Complex, which encompasses the prestigious Ariyana Convention Centre Danang and the luxurious Furama Resort and Villas Danang . Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates world-class conference facilities with luxury resort experiences, delivering diverse and premium services tailored to meet the full spectrum of MICE demands.

A Pioneer in Event Technology

Ariyana Convention Centre Danang is a pioneer in leveraging technology to elevate event quality. With international-standard LED screens, hybrid meeting systems, and AI-powered support services, the venue provides a seamless, high-tech environment for professional gatherings. Features such as QR code check-in and the intelligent service robot Ms. Ariyana ensure a smooth, connected experience that harmonizes work and leisure. These innovations reinforce Ariyana’s position as a top-tier venue for MICE tourism, where advanced technology meets premium hospitality.

Danang itself is advancing rapidly, with major projects in smart city infrastructure, airport expansion, and enhanced transportation connectivity. Beyond its urban development, the city is home to breathtaking natural landmarks such as Son Tra Peninsula and the Marble Mountains, offering an inspiring backdrop for business travel and events.

With its strategic location, advanced facilities, and dedication to innovation, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang is more than a venue—it is an integral part of Danang’s vision to become a leading MICE destination in Asia. As global demand for connected, meaningful event experiences grows, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang stands ready to be a trusted partner in delivering excellence.

Choose Ariyana Convention Centre Danang – where global standards meet Vietnam’s coastal charm.

Ariyana Convention Centre Danang – Vietnam’s Leading Events Destination

T: (+84)236 651 8888

E: events@ariyanacentre.com

W: www.ariyanacentre.com