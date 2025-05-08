EASWE A10 & B10 Electric Wheelchair Empowers Seniors & Disabled Individuals – No More Limited Mobility

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EASWE, a forward-thinking mobility solutions company, is proud to introduce its latest innovations: the A10 and B10 electric wheelchairs. These two models are purposefully engineered to help seniors and individuals with disabilities regain their independence, enjoy greater freedom of movement, and live life without limits.

Designed for both performance and comfort, the A10 and B10 represent a new generation of smart, travel-friendly mobility aids. Whether you’re exploring a local park, navigating city streets, or boarding a flight, these electric wheelchairs combine portability, safety, and cutting-edge technology to keep users moving with confidence.

EASWE A10 – High-Performance and Lightweight

The EASWE A10 is ideal for users seeking a powerful and reliable wheelchair for everyday use and travel. It is equipped with a high-performance 500W motor, delivering impressive power to tackle a variety of terrains with ease. Whether it’s paved sidewalks, grass, gravel, or uneven paths, the A10 handles it all smoothly.

A 12AH lithium battery powers the A10, offering a maximum range of up to 30 miles on a single charge. Notably, this battery is airline-approved, making the A10 an excellent choice for those who love to travel.

Additional features include:

Electromagnetic braking system for safe and responsive stopping

for safe and responsive stopping Honeycomb tires that are puncture-proof and maintenance-free

that are puncture-proof and maintenance-free An ultra-lightweight 40 lbs frame that folds easily for storage or transport

EASWE B10 – Enhanced Comfort and Quiet Power

The B10 builds on the A10’s strengths with additional features focused on long-term comfort and user-friendly control. It’s powered by a 400W brushless motor, which operates quietly and efficiently, ensuring a peaceful and smooth ride. The LCD display controller adds a layer of ease and visibility, helping users monitor speed and battery life at a glance.

The B10 also features EASWE’s patented ergonomic seat design, which provides superior posture support during extended use. The adjustable backrest and headrest offer customized comfort tailored to individual needs.

Like the A10, the B10 includes a 12AH airline-safe lithium battery with 30 miles of maximum range, electromagnetic brakes, honeycomb tires, and a 40 lbs lightweight frame for easy transport and storage.

Freedom Without Limits

At EASWE, we believe mobility should never be a barrier to living fully. The A10 and B10 electric wheelchairs are not just tools – they are companions for independence, designed with users’ real-world needs in mind. From powerful motors to travel-safe batteries, every detail is engineered for freedom, comfort, and safety.

Whether you’re looking for performance, comfort, or both – EASWE has you covered.

About EASWE

EASWE is dedicated to developing innovative mobility solutions that improve quality of life. With a focus on comfort, safety, and advanced technology, EASWE electric wheelchairs help users live actively and independently, wherever life takes them.

Media Contact:

Lily

lily@easwe.com

+1(626)506-2026

https://easwe.com/