Fifth Appearance! Chocolate Rain Returns to Sydney, Igniting Imagination with Ink and Anime-Pop Art Fusion

SYDNEY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Art lovers, get ready for a dazzling surprise! The fantastical world of Chocolate Rain lands in Sydney for the fifth time at The Other Art Fair Sydney, presenting an unprecedented feast of ink, fantasy, and nostalgia.



Renowned Hong Kong artist Prudence Mak unveils her latest exhibition Tree of Life, boldly blending traditional Chinese ink painting with anime-inspired pop art. What sparks will fly when classical techniques meet contemporary soul? Expect unrestrained brushwork, poetic blankness, and creative journeys that transcend the boundaries between East and West.

Renowned Hong Kong artist Prudence Mak unveils her latest exhibition Tree of Life, boldly blending traditional Chinese ink painting with anime-inspired pop art. What sparks will fly when classical techniques meet contemporary soul? Expect unrestrained brushwork, poetic blankness, and creative journeys that transcend the boundaries between East and West.

Deeply inspired by ink master Leung Kui Ting, Prudence channels over two decades of design into this series, merging traditional skills with a unique personal style. Tree of Life is not just a showcase of ink, but a visual journey probing the truth of life, savoring the magic of anticipation, and inspiring audiences to embrace the world bravely.

Fatina’s Ink Dream Adventure

Fatina, always a messenger of imagination and dreams in the Chocolate Rain universe, embarks this time on a new journey through the world of ink! Amid misty mountains and tranquil forests, she closes her eyes and embraces boundless dreams, weaving vibrant colors into pure ink. She stands for the fearless pursuit of dreams—reflecting Prudence’s own artistic journey.

Debut of the Limited Edition 3-inch Fatina Figure – Only 99 Worldwide

A highlight of this year’s show is the debut of the 3-inch limited edition Fatina figure, with only 99 pieces available globally. Before the fair opens, Fatina will embark on her own “world tour” across Sydney, appearing in creative photo shoots—and will greet the public in person at the fair for the very first time. Visitors are welcome to take photos with Fatina and share their own #FigureOnTour moments.

“This special Fatina stands for the spirit of curiosity and creative exchange. I hope she encourages everyone to stay young at heart and keep exploring the world,” said Mak.

Exhibition Highlights